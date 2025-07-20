“Hybe giving Manon the Taehyung treatment”- Fans outraged over KATSEYE member’s alleged exclusion from Monster High dolls reaction video

Manon has gained attention among fans due to HYBE America and Geffen Records’ alleged mistreatment of the KATSEYE member. On July 19, 2025, the girl group dropped a collaboration video with Monster High on Instagram.In the video, they reacted to the dolls specifically designed to reflect each of them, inspired by their looks in the Monster High Fright music video. However, while Manon was present, the video showed all the members reacting to her doll, except Manon herself. Although in an interview with Hypebae, she expressed her love for her Monster High doll, which was a sea monster.This moment captured fans' attention and reignited concerns about her being allegedly excluded from the group content. Fans expressed disappointment with HYBE America and Geffen Records, accusing them of deliberately excluding Manon.Many drew comparisons between Manon and V, aka Kim Taehyung of BTS, who, according to the netizens, has also faced instances of being ignored or excluded from group content by BIGHIT MUSIC.&quot;Hybe giving Manon the Taehyung treatment,&quot; a fan said.&quot;It's exactly like with a certain member from a certain group from this same company... it's always the most popular very weird,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Manon is receiving the same treatment from the company that taehyung has been getting for years. hxg just can't handle pretty and talented people,&quot; a netizen said.Fans have accused HYBE America of showing biased treatment toward the KATSEYE member, with some suggesting that it may be racially motivated.&quot;I love Katseye but Manon is my favorite. She brings so much representation to the Black diaspora. The way HxG cut her out. The way the Eyekons fandom ignores the Micro Aggression racism she deals with. Manon biased fans get dragged &amp;. Gaslit for calling out the Micro racism,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;The weird part is that she appears in the first part of the video but when it's time to talk about the dolls, she's suddenly not there. l don't wanna deep but it's a little weird ngl,&quot; a user reacted.&quot;And MIND YOU there wasn’t even a clip of her interacting with the members. like they cut out all of her clips cuz all those cuts and manon didn’t say a word?? Yeah we see you racist f*ckers @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @GeffenRecords,&quot; a netizen mentioned.Fans also pointed out Manon's absence from Gabriela's performance video and the Glossier Billboard promotion photos.&quot;When they were busy gaslighting folks that they couldn't possibly reschedule a dance practice to when she was feeling better,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Last week yall SWORE they couldn’t have rescheduled that dance practice to include her and it wasn’t shade,&quot; another user commented.&quot;the billboard one is the most insane to me bc even if she wasnt there why hide the image of her like it wouldve been cooler if they left a space for her when taking the picture and her in the billboard is filling the space.,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans share past incidents of alleged mistreatment of KATSEYE’s Manon by HYBEHYBE America faced major backlash from fans for allegedly mistreating Manon from KATSEYE on different occasions. Following the recent Monster High Dolls incident, fans listed other occasions where they speculated Manon may have been treated differently from other members.On May 24, 2025, Manon was not seen in the photograph where the members stood in front of their Glossier promotion billboard. Although she appeared in the picture on the billboard itself, she was covered by another member posing in front of it.On July 9, 2025, the singer was not part of the performance video of their recent hit song Gabriela. HYBE America had explained that she could not participate due to an injury, but many believe the performance video shoot could have been rescheduled.&quot;We wanted to share that Manon is unable to take part in the 'Gabriela' performance video due to a sprained ankle, which unfortunately kept her from filming,&quot; the newsletter said.Additionally, fans also highlighted that Manon was not seen in the recent TikTok videos shared on the official SNS channels of KATSEYE. Furthermore, solo pictures of all members of KATSEYE were shared by Hypebae following their recent interview on July 18, 2025. However, a solo picture of Manon was allegedly not shared at first but was added later.Meanwhile, Manon participated in the making of KATSEYE's latest album, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, released on June 27, 2025.