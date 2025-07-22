“He obviously said it jokingly”- Fans divided as Park Hyung-sik's comments on BTS' Taehyung’s role in Wooga Squad sparks debate online

Park Hyung-sik's comments on BTS' Taehyung's role in the Wooga squad stirred a debate among fans online. Taehyung is widely known for his close bond and friendship with actor Park Hyung-sik. Recently, on July 22, 2025, a clip of the Happiness actor explaining each member's role in the friends group went viral on X.In this video, the actor spoke about Taehyung being the youngest one in the squad.He said,&quot;V is the immature maknae.&quot;However, recently, BTS members received hate comments from netizens over their fun moments with the Layover singer. Fans mentioned that the reactions from netizens are often negative when BTS members joke, but were different with Park Hyung-sik.&quot;He obviously said it jokingly because they’re friends, but if one of the members ever called taehyung “immature,” you just know his solos would drag that member to hell and back, insisting the members hate him and he should leave bts altogether,&quot; a fan said.Fan reacts to Park Hyung-sik's comments on BTS' Taehyung’s role in Wooga Squad (Image Via X/livserene)&quot;Tae can be close with BTS members as well as wooga members. Also if someone from bts members would have called tae &quot; immature&quot; you people would have dragged that members while bringing posts saying how smart tae is,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Lmao who you fighting? All I'm gonna say is no hate to wooga sq but if bts members who he calls his brothers, family, people he wants to marry and has been with since he was a child called him &quot;immature maknae&quot; we would be seeing tags and de@ths threats for members flying around,&quot; a user added.Meanwhile, some fans explained that Park Hyung-sik commented affectionately since he is the youngest member.&quot;Tell me u dont know a f*ck abt wooga members bond without telling, they love and care for eo even more than ur bts members have between them. They treat tae like a baby, they promote his music too, they visited him before going to military and after his discharge too,&quot; a user said.&quot;Youngest maknae = youngest in the family.. spoiled by elders family members but in bts no one gives chance to tae bcz youngest spoiled kid is jk. In elders love language you can call immature, brat, naughty etc but in group competition jealous comes first before adorable love,&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;Guys, with you, my walls are down” that’s what Taehyung told his closest friends. Let’s not forget, when he celebrated his military discharge at home, it was with the Wooga Squad, the ones he’s truly close to,&quot; a fan wroteMore about Wooga Squad: BTS's Taehyung shares the meaning of the group's nameBTS member Taehyung is a part of the renowned group of South Korean celebrities who are friends behind the camera. The group is called Wooga Squad and is composed of actors Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Choi Woo-shik, along with record producer PeakBoy.In 2019, BTS 5th Muster Magic Shop DVD, Taehyung spoke about the origin of the group's name.He said,“So the five of us, eating &amp; hanging out together, realized we got along so well! We were like…are we a family?? But even though we click so well, we’re not actually &quot;family,&quot; so we were like… how about “wooga&quot;? and so the term “wooga” was born~!!”In other news, on July 15, 2025, V went viral on social media for multiple live streaming sessions along with his fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and J-Hope. The boy group is currently preparing for their comeback album, set for a 2026 release.