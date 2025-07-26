"EVERYBODY STAY CALM ITS HAPPENING"- Fans react as PVH Japan president shares countdown for new Calvin Klein store with BTS' Jungkook's song 3D

BTS’ Jungkook has taken over social media as PVH Japan president shared a Calvin Klein store countdown using his song ‘3D.’ On July 26, 2025, Rajiv Sharma shared a story on Instagram with the launch countdown of an alleged new Calvin Klein store in Japan.Sharma used Jungkook's solo track ‘3D featuring Jack Harlow’ in the background, which led many fans to speculate whether the BTS member would attend the launch event. Notably, Jungkook has been the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein since March 2023.He has appeared in multiple campaigns representing the American brand. Although nothing has been confirmed, Jungkook is anticipated to be a part of Calvin Klein’s upcoming campaign. They turned to X to share their thoughts about Rajiv Sharma's latest update.&quot;EVERYBODY STAY CALM ITS HAPPENING,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I’d die laughing if it isn’t him, like we all just suffering from mass delusion,&quot; a netizen stated.&quot;Wait so hear me out jk going to have his own label line CK collection in this store? Jesus need to book flight over for when it opens as we won’t be able to get it anywhere else,&quot; a user said.Fans speculated that the potential campaign would also showcase the new tattoos.&quot;OKAY LADIES THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! I REPEAT THISS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!&quot; a user added.&quot;If he reavels his new tattoos,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;Will we be able to see his new tattoos in this new campaign?&quot; another netizen wrote.Fans urged the brand to share more hints if the event was about the BTS maknae.&quot;Calvin klein needs to drop some other hints this is a jk campaign cause we are most likely doing promo for some random kpop khia,&quot; a user stated.&quot;I realized we seldom see kook joining this kinda event and the last time we had one we ate so bad with the denim on denim outfit so I hope he comes fr,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;new jungkook campaign i’ve waited so damn fucking long for this 2.5 years to see my jungkook in calvin klein again im so ready jungkook whip it out,&quot; another fan commented.More about BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities: Airport outfit featuring Calvin Klein cap sparks campaign collab rumorsOn July 7, 2025, Jungkook was spotted departing South Korea alongside his fellow members Suga and Jimin for an international activity. He was seen donning an all-black outfit with a black cap displaying Calvin Klein's refreshed logo in purple with Tokyo written on it.Fans believe that the logo was inspired by the septet’s official color. Additionally, Jungkook was also seen wearing purple and black nail color, which further fueled speculations of campaign collaboration. However, Calvin Klein has not officially announced the same.In other news, Jungkook started a Weverse live video session on July 20, 2025, and engaged in an interactive conversation with his fans. The BTS member also showed his vocals by covering Justin Bieber’s song Changes, released in 2020. He also revealed listening to Justin Bieber's recently released album, Swag.Jungkook is also currently working on new music with other BTS members for their highly anticipated comeback.BTS' album is expected to be released in the spring of 2026, followed by a world tour.