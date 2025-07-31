“Never question his choices” - Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung becomes Coca-Cola Korea’s new ambassador for Coke Zero campaign

BTS’ Taehyung was announced as the new ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero in South Korea on July 31, 2025. The campaign, called #BestCokeEver, is run by Coca-Cola Korea, managed by LG Household &amp; Health Care. To mark the launch, Taehyung gave two short media interviews, including one with Eyes Magazine, where he talked about working with the brand. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, a separate segment with Hypebeast featured him in a distinct format, reacting to different scenarios as if he’d just sipped Coke Zero. Soon after the announcement, some fans raised concerns about the South Korean artist's partnership. They noted that Coca-Cola has been criticized for alleged donations to Israel. However, in response, many supporters came to his defense on social media, saying,&quot;Never question his choices because taehyung is smart and so far all his brands treat him like a prince and support his artistry,&quot; an X user commented.𓃮 @vantsreveLINKnever question his choices because taehyung is smart and so far all his brands treat him like a prince and support his artistryFans posted messages celebrating the collaboration, hailing the 29-year-old's &quot;impact&quot; and calling him &quot;king.&quot;&quot;Wow, Taehyung as the face of Coca‑Cola Zero Korea? Not surprising tbh his ambassador power is insane. Just look at what his endorsement did for Compose Coffee: they gained millions of app users and saw massive sales spikes thanks to V’s influence ❤️ if this campaign delivers visuals, authenticity, and of course, headline then expect another frenzy of growth,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Taehyung + Coca Cola Zero = Maximum Impact 🔥🥤 Korea just got cooler,&quot; a user commented.&quot;What a king!!,&quot; a person shared.Reportedly, Coca-Cola had its eye on V as a brand ambassador since 2018.&quot;He’s in such high demand! 🔥🔥🔥,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;They finally got him alone after so many years,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;A Victorious battle to bag V!,&quot; another fan added.BTS' Taehyung teased another project for August in Weverse liveOn July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung hopped on a voice-only stream on Weverse. Without providing details, the K-pop idol mentioned that something is planned for August.&quot;Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see,&quot; V asserted.This sparked quick speculation across platforms about a magazine photoshoot. Previously, the Winter Bear singer added three pixelated posts to his Instagram Stories. The first image showed a close-up shot of red and blue fabric. The second image was a blurry portrait of him holding a white flower between his lips, with loose hair falling near his eyes.The last upload was a black-and-white photo of what looked like an old European building. There’s no official announcement yet, but the livestream comments and Instagram posts have sparked excitement among fans.Since completing his military service in June 2025, V has stayed active by attending Celine’s Fashion Week show, becoming Coca-Cola’s new ambassador, and teasing a surprise for August, too!