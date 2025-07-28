“VOGUE US COVER?” — Fans speculate as BTS' Taehyung seemingly teases a photoshoot on Instagram stories

On July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung shared three back-to-back pixelated images on his Instagram Story, sparking speculation about a new editorial shoot. The first photo showed a tight frame of red and blue fabric. Though unclear, the colors and folds resembled Look 27 from Celine’s Spring/Summer 2026 line by Michael Rider.The outfit, a red jacket with blue cuffs, stood out in the 72-look showcase, and fans connected the image to it. The second post featured a blurred shot of the K-pop idol holding a white flower between his lips, with loose strands of hair framing his face.The third image displayed a monochrome picture of an old-style European building. Its architecture resembled structures in Paris, where V recently attended the Celine Spring 2026 show. While no official announcement has been made, the styling hints at a possible fashion spread or campaign. Subsequently, fans shared their reactions to the images posted on the idol's Instagram Stories. One fan on X wrote:&quot;VOGUE US COVER????&quot;Some fans pointed out how, in September 2023, the Winter Bear singer became a &quot;cultural reset&quot; with multiple magazine covers, and now, they’re hoping for another return.&quot;Taehyung in september 2023 was literally a cultural reset. 3 magazines. multiple covers. now... isn’t it time for a september cover again? give him the september issue already. preferably a vogue one? 👀,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Taehyung outfit for what seems to be for a shoot, i’m guessing for Vogue magazine (Japan, France or U.S September issue),&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;So, VOGUE KOREA didn’t post about Taehyung because he is working with VOGUE _____ ??? 👀 ,&quot; a person shared.Meanwhile, others speculated that the posts are intentional &quot;spoilers&quot; for a major magazine feature.&quot;SPOILER FOR SOME MAGAZINE???????? OMG???? VOGUE???? KIM TAEHYUNG VOGUE??? OMG,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Taehyung loves to give you spoilers 😭😭💜,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Thv giving us spoilers?? Oh we are so back😫,&quot; another fan added.Vogue chief editor Lisa Love’s Instagram follow fuels magazine's cover speculations around BTS’ TaehyungOn July 20, 2025, BTS’ V sparked speculation about a possible Vogue photoshoot after Lisa Love, the magazine’s West Coast head and editor, reportedly followed him on Instagram. The move quickly caught fans' attention, with many guessing it might be linked to a possible shoot. As pointed out by fan account @taeguide on X, Lisa didn’t seem to follow any other Korean acts but just him.That detail alone pushed speculations further. Just weeks earlier, on July 6, V attended CELINE’s Spring 2026 show in Paris, marking his first major outing since enlisting in 2023. He showed up in a detailed gray jacket with matching trousers.Soon after, Vogue Japan shared a reel showing the South Korean artist briefly speaking with Anna Wintour. The former Vogue editor-in-chief was seen inviting him to Vogue World: Hollywood, an event locked in for October 26 at Paramount Studios.While nothing has been confirmed, the timeline has fans watching closely.