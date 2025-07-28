“Standard of perfection”— Fans react as “V Road” becomes Paris’ latest travel map after BTS’ Taehyung’s Celine 2026 visit sparks tourism surge 

On July 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung arrived in Paris to attend Celine’s Spring 2026 runway show. Since then, spots where the K-pop idol has visited have attracted attention from fans and media alike. Soon after, fans' photos began flooding social media.Star News Korea reported on July 27 that these locations are now part of what’s being called “V Road,” a growing list of travel spots linked to the artist. Tourists are retracing his steps and sharing their photos from the same locations. Fans online are hailing the 29-year-old's influence, with one X user commenting,Thv's girl 💜yeontan💜tae💜Borahae @tae_crewfan_VLINKTae should be treated like this only.Yes that's right. We are there with the Kim Taehyung. Who is mesmerising, hypnotizing personality. And I can't even imagine of anyone, less then this standard of perfection.Travel Outlet Paris Explorer released a guide titled “V’s Paris Adventure,” listing the hotel he checked into, the spots he visited, and the paths he walked. The outlet described his visit as &quot;a perfect blend of glamour and leisure.&quot; GQ India followed up with a feature tagging Taehyung's hotel and favorite hangouts under the headline “GQ Guide.” They called the listed stops ideal for anyone planning a visit to the city, highlighting jewelry stores, bistros, and alleys he explored.&quot;His influence extends beyond Paris: photos taken in London were featured by BBC and promoted by the city’s mayor. In Korea, places like Chuncheon, Yangpyeong, and Daegu’s Dalseong Park have also become iconic destinations due to V’s personal connection,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;'V Road' in Paris too..&quot; woohoo🥳,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Holy Land and pilgrimage 😁 Kim Taehyung 💪💜,&quot; a viewer noted.Others are calling V a &quot;phenomenon,&quot; praising his &quot;power.&quot;&quot;Taehyung is such a phenomenon,&quot; another fan added.&quot;KIM TAEHYUNG the power you hold,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;The world loves you, Taehyung 💜,&quot; a person shared.BTS' Taehyung's global footprint turns travel spots into landmarksFrance is not the first country where BTS V's visits have garnered significant public and media attention. During an earlier visit to London, the Winter Bear singer's photos taken near the Thames and on Regent Street were featured by the BBC. London Mayor Sadiq Khan also reposted the images, increasing his visibility.In South Korea, cities connected to V are experiencing similar trends. Chuncheon, where the artist served in the military, and Yangpyeong, shown in his 2023 driving vlog, were included in a guidebook by Japan’s top travel brand Rurubu, a Guinness World Record holder for guide series.Naksan Beach in Yangyang became popular after V visited in 2022. Since then, it has become a regular stop for fans. More Korean locations linked to him have followed.Daegu Dalseong Park, where he spent his childhood, and Gyeongjeong-ri Beach in Yeongdeok, featured in a BTS video from The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Prologue, have evolved into well-known fan sites. A photo spot was also created by Busan’s city government in Citizens Park, where V once took a picture.In other news, BTS' V earned a second Gold certification in New Zealand for his solo track Slow Dancing. Earlier in November, he received his first Gold for Love Me Again. A Gold award signifies the track has surpassed the official sales or streaming threshold required by New Zealand’s music standards.