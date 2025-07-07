“Bon Voyage 5?” – Fans anticipate as BTS’ RM, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Jin, and j-hope head for 2-month stay in the US for 2026 album preparations 

On Monday, July 7, the BTS members Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook were spotted at the Incheon International Airport to reportedly board their flight to Los Angeles, USA. Previously, on July 7, RM was also seen heading to Los Angeles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, according to the reports by Dispatch, it was revealed that the other members, Jin, V, and j-hope, will also be joining them in the USA soon. Dispatch also continued to report that the BTS members do not have a plan to return to South Korea, at least for two months.

Therefore, the members are most likely expected to stay in the USA to plan the concepts, direction, and song compositions of their upcoming group album. For those who are unaware, during a Weverse livestream on July 1, the members revealed that they will release their group comeback in Spring 2026.

Ad

Following the recent news, fans have been excitedly awaiting the comeback and everything that the members might have planned for them as a group. Some of the netizens also speculated that the group members' two-month stay in Los Angeles could also be for the filming of their travel reality show sequel, Bon Voyage. Here are a few fan reactions on the same,

"Bon voyage 5 in LA.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"yoonminkook going to la… namjoon already in la… tae, hobi &jin gonna join them soon… oh no one is ready for their collab," wrote a fan on X

"just realised..if all 7 members will be in la together..what are the odds they'll start shooting run bts again like they did on tour?" added another fan

Ad

"hope they’re able to spare a week or so to film bon voyage five in those two months," commented a netizen

More fans talked about how they were thrilled about the members' new chapter.

"this album is gonna be a smash hit yall. oh, we not ready.." stated a fan.

"oh… that comeback album will be THE album of the year, i can’t wait," added an X user.

Ad

"yeorobun we are about to eat so good," said a netizen.

"FOR 2 MONTHS??? OHHH THEY GONNA COOK SO HARD. HAVE FUN MY TANNIES," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS members' military discharge and their reunion

In 2022, with the impending military enlistments of the members, BTS called for a group hiatus, which also helped them simultaneously establish their solo careers. BTS' Jin was the first to enlist in the military in December 2022 after the release of his song The Astronaut in October 2022.

Ad

After releasing his first solo album, Jack In The Box, in July 2022, j-hope also joined the military to fulfill his mandatory service in April 2023. On April 21, 2023, Suga released his album D-Day. He then went on the D-Day world tour from April 26, 2023, to August 6, 2023, and enlisted as a public service worker in September 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ad

RM made his solo album debut in December 2022 with the release of Indigo, and Jimin made his solo album debut with the release of FACE in March 2023. While Jungkook rolled out his first single, Seven feat. Latto, in July 2023, and V put forth his first solo debut album, Layover, in September 2023.

Following the same, all four members enlisted in December of the same year. After the completion of their enlistment, the members began to slowly return from the military. Jin and j-hope were discharged in June 2024 and October 2024. The other five members were all discharged in June 2025.

Ad

All seven BTS members reunited on July 1 and held their first group livestream in three years. During the live, they also unveiled their upcoming plans. Here's what the group stated during the livestream,

“We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year … We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

Ad

BTS fans have excitedly been awaiting the release of the group's comeback and related content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More