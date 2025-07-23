“He doesn’t just win hearts he wins countries”— Fans react BTS’ Taehyung earns his second gold certificate in New Zealand with ‘Slow Dancing’

On Wednesday, July 23, BTS' Taehyung earned his second gold certificate from New Zealand with his solo track, Slow Dancing. The idol had previously earned his first gold certificate with the track Love Me Again in November last year.After his recent milestone, the idol now holds two gold-certified singles from his solo discography. When a song gains a gold certificate, it communicates that the specific song has passed a particular threshold set for a country in terms of music charts or streaming platforms.Following the same, fans and netizens have been thrilled about the same and have been grandly celebrating the same. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:&quot;he doesn’t just win hearts he wins countries.&quot;Fans also impressed with how the idol's 2023 solo debut album has continued to showcase its influence over the years and across the globe.&quot;Tae totally earned it.&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;This is brilliant so happy for you baby,&quot; added another fan.&quot;Kim Taehyung's voice is so soulful I can listen to him all day. Congratulations Taehyung,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens talked about how the idol's recent achievement was impressive and commendable.&quot;His whole discography is like calmness in chaos. Something that silences all the noise around you and leaves you with yourself,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;Well deserved, congratulations Taehyung!!&quot; added an X user.&quot;Congratulations Kim Taehyung, all your music is beautiful!&quot; said a netizen.&quot;He proved that he can do both - as part of BTS at the same time solo. Proud of him,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesFollowing a few solo releases through BTS' group albums and SoundCloud tracks such as Singularity, Inner Child, Winter Bear, and more, Taehyung officially made his solo debut in September 2023. He rolled out his first solo debut album, LayoVer, which featured the song Slow Dancing as the title track. The album paid tribute to the relationship he shared with his late pet dog, Yeontan.Following the release, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a sergeant at the Special Duty Team under the 2nd Corps Military Police in Chuncheon. However, the idol rolled out a few prerecorded tracks during his enlistment period. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn March 2024, he released a single called FRI(END)S and also put out a photobook called Type 1 in July of the same year. The photobook showcased images of the idol captured during his moments of relaxation. Additionally, in October 2024, he released a vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer. In December 2024, he released two winter singles.The first single was a collaboration with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and the second, White Christmas, was a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby. Following the successful completion of his military service, the idol was discharged in June 2025.In recent news, Taehyung was spotted at the Celine Show for the 2025 Paris Fashion Week at the beginning of July 2025.