Does Coca-Cola Korea fund Israel? Brand denies allegations amid BTS Taehyung's new Coke Zero ambassadorship announcement backlash

On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was announced as the new face of Coke Zero in South Korea. The campaign, running under the tag #BestCokeEver, is managed by Coca-Cola Korea — a label operated entirely by LG Household &amp; Health Care.Since 2007, this Korean firm has overseen all local operations. It functions separately from the U.S.-based Coca-Cola Company. Everything from manufacturing to marketing happens inside Korea, by Korean staff. Earnings made in the country stay within its economy.Following the announcement, online claims surfaced suggesting that Coca-Cola’s profits are sent to Israel. The global company issued a clear statement denying this. It said it does not fund any nation, political agenda, or religious belief.“The Coca-Cola Company does not support any country, government or policy, political or religious belief. In this context, the claim that Coca-Cola’s income is transferred to Israel is false,” the company stated.There’s no record of donations from Coca-Cola to Israel. The brand operates in over 200 regions and maintains a neutral stance, avoiding political or religious affiliations. Coca-Cola has been present in Palestine since 1998.The company operates four plants and seven distribution hubs in the region. It directly employs around 970 Palestinians and supports over 10,000 others through related services. It is the third-largest private employer and the fifth-largest investor in the Palestinian economy.Taehyung’s appointment is part of a local initiative. Coca-Cola Korea is managing the entire campaign on its own, without involvement from Coca-Cola’s U.S. or global branches.BTS' Taehyung previously swept into controversy over a McDonald’s fries post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBTS' Taehyung triggered criticism on July 21, 2024, after sharing an Instagram snapshot featuring a McDonald’s fry packet. The post came amid a boycott of the fast-food chain over reports of donations to Israeli forces during the Gaza conflict.In less than a day, the Winter Bear singer's account saw a drop of more than 32,000 followers. He recorded the highest number of unfollows for a K-pop star within 24 hours. The post landed amid rising calls to cut ties with companies seen as supporting Israel.Many accused Taehyung of being unaware of the wider issue, calling the post careless. Some argued that even if the photo was taken earlier, posting it now seemed out of touch.Meanwhile, supporters responded by saying the McDonald’s outlet shown may have no direct link to the global brand. They added that many local branches are run by independent owners, which may not reflect corporate stances.In other news, Kim Taehyung hinted at an upcoming surprise for fans during a recent Weverse live. He stated, “Actually, in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see,” without revealing further details.