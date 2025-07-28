"Taehyung is in Korea?"- Fans react as V returns to SDT military base to celebrate his friends' discharge ceremony amidst BTS' LA schedule

On Monday, July 28, BTS' Taehyung was spotted at the SDT military base to celebrate and attend the discharge ceremony of his junior comrades. A group picture of the comrades and the idol landed on the internet, causing several speculations among netizens.Given that many people assumed that the idol was in Los Angeles for BTS' group comeback schedules, they were surprised to see him back in South Korea. Following the viral circulation of this image, the idol commented under one of the reposts of the group picture on Weverse. There, he confirmed that he returned to the base for his junior's discharge ceremony:&quot;My close junior is getting discharged from the military today.&quot;After the confirmation from the idol, fans were further confused about the idol's schedule. While people praised the idol for his sweet gesture to fly all the way from Los Angeles to Korea to attend his friend's ceremony, they were also curious about the several back-and-forths between countries in the schedule. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Taehyung is in Korea??! It seems like Taehyung has visited the base for one of his comrades’ discharge.&quot;&quot;I wanna a friend like him the most.. always so supportive to his junior.. look at his happy face.. i can sleep now ..&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;he sounds so proud he's such a sweetheart :(&quot; added another fan.&quot;You won't find a friend sweeter than Taehyung. Despite his busy schedule, he still made time to celebrate a comrade's discharge,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens talked about his sweet gesture for his fellow military friends' discharge.&quot;Im happy to see he has new frds beyond the idols world it’s so cute,&quot; stated a fan.&quot;TAEHYUNG is in Korea???? OMG, since when? Anyway, I'm glad we didn't know until now. My precious baby, it's so sweet that he went to support the friends he made in the service for their discharge, he is so sweet!&quot; added an X user.&quot;oh, to be love by mr. kim cuz he went back to korea for them such a sweet guy,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;The update from today, Tae in Korea hehehe,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activitiesIn September 2023, BTS' Taehyung made his solo debut with the release of his first album, LayoVer, which held the track, Slow Dancing as its lead single. Soon after, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service.Regardless, he rolled out three solo singles in 2024, which were recorded before his enlistment. The singles were, namely, FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead feat. Park Hyo-shin, and White Christmas with Bing Crosby, a posthumous collaboration with the late American singer and actor. The idol was also discharged from the military in June 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the same, the idol has been concentrating on spending time with his fellow BTS members, ARMYs, and has also been rolling out a few solo schedules. During a Weverse livestream on July 1, the BTS members revealed that they've begun preparations for their next group comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.Following the same, Dispatch also reported that all the BTS members will be gathering in Los Angeles to spend a two-month stay in the United States to discuss, create, and prepare for their upcoming album. Moreover, Taehyung was also spotted at the Celine Fashion Show for its Spring/Summer 2025 collection as part of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week on July 6.After spending a few more days in Paris, the idol allegedly left for Los Angeles. During a solo livestream on July 14, the idol talked about how he spent the day catching up with LA friends over breakfast, leaving many fans to speculate that he was in Los Angeles for BTS' comeback.Regardless, with the latest update, fans and netizens have now become aware that the idol had returned to South Korea to attend his friend's discharge ceremony.