"PROJECT IS COMING SOONER THAN WE EXPECTED"—Fans excited as BTS' Taehyung hints at new project coming in August during Weverse live

On July 28, 2025, BTS' Taehyung aka V took to Weverse for a short voice-only livestream that left fans buzzing with anticipation. While lying in bed, the artist casually mentioned that something special is coming in August for ARMYs to enjoy. He refrained from going into details.However, the hint was enough to spark speculation across social media. Fans started guessing a possible new project, single, or concept release. Taehyung had recently returned to South Korea from Los Angeles, where BTS members are currently preparing for their group comeback album. His trip to Korea was reportedly for a close friend's military discharge ceremony.As translated by user @winnttaebear on X, the BTS star said during the livestream:&quot;Actually in August, there will be a little something for ARMYs to see.&quot;Fans quickly took to social media to express their curiosity. They also noticed that the cover thumbnail for his live was of him from a recording session. An X user, @_thvmuse_, wrote:&quot;TAEHYUNG WAS RECORDING SOMETHING YA'LL. and he spoiled there are few things coming out in August😭😭 DAMN THAT NEW PROJECT IS COMING SOONER THAN WE EXPECTED.&quot;Many speculated that the &quot;little&quot; something in August could be linked to a new release or a special project.&quot;Taehyung is back in studio and he is releasing something in August!!!,&quot; a fan mentioned. &quot;okay we're booked for August as well i told y'all once bangtan content starts rolling it doesn't stop,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;That &quot;little&quot; is a little sus. I have this feeling it's the opposite,&quot; another one said.&quot;Tae hyung just confirmed something is going down in August and y'all aren't getting it... AUGUST IS LITERALLY LESS THAN A WEEK AWAY???? LIKE HELLO???,&quot; a netizen added. The ambiguity of the teaser left fans buzzing with theories. They are now eagerly waiting for more information.&quot;HE'S GOING TO RELEASE ANOTHER MASTERPIECE,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;to see? he did a photoshoot right, maybe a magazine cover,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Wait what if the August thing is a full album drop or a surprise collab? Can't stop thinking about what he's planning this time,&quot; another one said.More from Taehyung’s live session: Personal updates and project insightsTaehyung discussed several other things during his Weverse live. He gave fans more insight into his personal interests and current activities. One notable topic was his decision not to start his own YouTube channel. Although the singer had initially considered creating content, he ultimately decided against it. He shared that vlogging seemed too obvious and wouldn’t be enjoyable if done alone.Taehyung also revealed his recent interest in Formula1 racing. He said that he hopes to visit more countries and learn new languages.Another important topic he touched upon was the &quot;Purple Ribbon Project.&quot; Taehyung brought this up as a way to mitigate safety issues BTS members encounter when they travel. He said that the overwhelming crowds in airports has awkwardly made it too crowded to pose for photos, and has made it too difficult to interact with the media.He urged that they should bring the Purple Ribbon Project back. For those who may not know this project, it was an initiative created a few years ago by fans to promote the safety and privacy of BTS members.Fans are now awaiting any further updates on his August surprise.