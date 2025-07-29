“Having to BARGAIN with us for his PRIVACY” — Fans react as Taehyung vows to suit up if ARMY revives Purple Ribbon Project for BTS airport arrivals

On July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung asked fans to bring back a past safety effort — the “Purple Ribbon Project.” In a recent Weverse chat, the K-pop idol spoke about crowd issues at airports. The 29-year-old hinted that if fans cooperate, he might even show up in a suit. V shared that the group can’t do cheerful goodbyes at the airport anymore due to the lack of space and order.&quot;I also want to strike pretty poses but because of the matter of safety, the airport doesn't belong to us does it. If ARMYs can just make sure to stay safe/orderly,, please do me this favor. Then in the morning I can spend 10 more minutes thinking on what to wear. If our ARMYs can make purple line project happen again, woah. Then I might just show up there wearing a suit,&quot; Taehyung asserted.The Purple Ribbon Project, first started by fans in 2018, was meant to protect BTS at busy airports. Supporters would form a line using purple ribbons to keep a clear path and prevent pushing. Over time, the practice faded, but safety concerns remain. Fans are reacting with disappointment to his plea, with one X user writing:&quot;The fact that he's even having to BARGAIN with us for his PRIVACY....&quot; abby @zer0oclockLINKThe fact that he's even having to BARGAIN with us for his PRIVACYLast time on July 5, 2025, V arrived at Incheon Airport, heading to Celine's show at Paris Fashion Week. However, the crowd became chaotic as fans rushed to see him. Later, he posted a selfie on Weverse urging fans to stay safe next time. Many are &quot;heartbroken&quot; because the artist had to &quot;bargain&quot; to get basic &quot;privacy&quot; at the airport.&quot;Fandom so cooked he’s trying to bribe ppl into not mobbing him,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;The way he feels he has to bribe us is so sad,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;The fact that he even had to compromise to make people stop doing this shit is breaking my heart man oh my god,&quot; a person shared.Some have pointed out that Taehyung remains &quot;nice&quot; despite people not listening to him.&quot;&quot;He speaks so gently and carefully. I hope people will listen,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Not Taehyung still being nice while those so called &quot;fans&quot; are disturbing their privacy and literally disobeying the rules,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;He's too nice,&quot; another fan added.What is BTS' Purple Ribbon Project?In May 2018, BTS fans started The Purple Ribbon Project to manage chaotic airport scenes during the group’s travels. It began at LAX, where nearly 20 ARMYs stood in line, holding purple ribbons to create a barrier.The goal was to keep space clear and let BTS members exit safely to their vehicles without getting crowded. The method quickly gained popularity and was adopted in other countries, where quiet barricades were formed at terminals during Bangtan arrivals.However, despite the plan’s good aim, challenges surfaced. Volunteers encountered safety risks, including interactions with stalkers, aggressive fansites, and other individuals. As a result of these concerns, the group managing the effort decided to call it off. Since then, fans have backed away from airport appearances altogether.That same year, BTS’ V included a purple ribbon in a shoot. The photo, posted on Dispatch's official account, was seen as a quiet thanks to those who joined the project.