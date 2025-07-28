  • home icon
  "A trendsetter whose influence goes beyond the stage" - Fans react as Forbes Korea names BTS' Taehyung as one of the 'Top Global breakout Stars'

“A trendsetter whose influence goes beyond the stage” - Fans react as Forbes Korea names BTS’ Taehyung as one of the ‘Top Global breakout Stars’

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 28, 2025 18:03 GMT
V is selected by Forbes korea as (Image via Weverse)
BTS' V is selected by Forbes Korea as one of the 'Top Global breakout Stars' (Image via Weverse)

BTS’ Taehyung has been named one of the “Top Global Breakout Stars” in the "Idol Winner" category by Forbes Korea. The results were officially announced on July 28, 2025, via Forbes Korea’s official website. In their article, the publication described the BTS star as “a global pop icon and fashion muse.”

The feature highlighted how V continues to dominate the global spotlight, even during periods of inactivity.

One commented upon this by saying:

“V is not just a talented musician, but also a trendsetter whose influence goes beyond the stage.”
Though BTS' V was discharged from the military just over a month ago and has yet to announce any new official projects, the recognition showcases his influence. Fans have been celebrating this milestone, applauding the BTS member for his continued global success.

"Soo proud of you Kim Taehyung," a fan said.
"The man and artist he is!!," a fan exclaimed.
"Forbes korea calling V 'a global pop icon and fashion muse' absolutely delicious," a fan wrote.
"He’s truly Iconic!!!," a fan said.

Some fans highlighted his time away from music and his accomplishments despite it.

"Well deserved," a fan stated.
"The good news just keeps on coming for our Taehyungie. I'm so happy for his recognition. It's been marvelous. BORAHAE," a fan expressed.
"Congratulations Taehyung!! You truly are a global icon, a fashion muse, and a heart-stealer!Even while serving, your impact never fades. So proud of you, our shining star," another fan wrote.
BTS' Taehyung flies to Korea to attend ex-comrade's military discharge party

On July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung was spotted attending the military discharge ceremony of an ex-comrade in Korea, surprising fans across the globe. What caught everyone’s attention was the fact that he had flown all the way from the United States, where he is currently stationed, just to be present at the event.

He personally confirmed his attendance by commenting on a group photo posted on Weverse, saying:

“That’s right, my junior is being discharged today. Oh, what? When did this get posted?”
This gesture also helped clear up a previous mystery around a cake he had posted on Instagram, which had the message:

“I’m happy to be with you.”

At the time, fans had speculated it was from a special someone. However, after spotting a similar cake in the recent discharge party photos, it is now confirmed that the cake was a gift from his SDT comrades.

V is expected to return to the United States, where all BTS members are reportedly gearing up for their much-anticipated 2026 comeback. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what comes next for the group.

Rujula Bhanarkar

Edited by Arunava Dutta
