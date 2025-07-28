  • home icon
  "Can't imagine he got dragged for this" — Fans reassess backlash against BTS' Taehyung after spotting similar cake in fellow comrade's discharge photo

"Can't imagine he got dragged for this" — Fans reassess backlash against BTS' Taehyung after spotting similar cake in fellow comrade's discharge photo

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:23 GMT
Taehyung attends an ex-comrade
Taehyung attends an ex-comrade's discharge ceremony (Images via Instagram/thv)

BTS’ Taehyung recently attended the military discharge ceremony of a former fellow SDT soldier, and fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar detail—a cake that instantly sparked conversation. The cake, spotted at the event, appeared to be the same one featured in a photo Taehyung had previously posted on Instagram. At the time of his post, many speculated about who had gifted him the cake, especially since it bore the message:

“I’m happy to be with you.”

This led fans to wonder if it had been given by someone special. However, the mystery has now been solved: it was his SDT comrades who had presented him with the cake. With this new context, fans are now calling out those who had earlier jumped to conclusions. One fan on X wrote:

“Can’t believe he got dragged for this.”
Others pointed out that the cake even had a photo of V in his SDT uniform, which should have made it clear that it was a military-themed gesture meant to celebrate his discharge.

More fans weighed in, sharing comments like:

"Delulu destroyed brutally," a fan coined.
"Exactly lol I already know it was either from his friends wooga/SDT unit, they think words like "I'm happy to be with you" can only be used as romantic context," another fan stated.
"Bro I was never in this mess and how in the world they think tae will spill his personal life on ig," a fan mentioned.
"Next time, free Taehyung from your theories," one fan said.

Some other fans continued commenting:

"I was so sure from the beginning that this cake was from his military friends saying to him that they were happy to meet him and make great memories," a fan expressed.
"Them creating baseless theories about taehyung cake that even the shop need to explained. Now it turns out that it’s from his sdt unit. Well delulu is the solulu," another fan remarked.
"So this 'I'm happy to be with you' cake that made people do so much mental gymnastics was actually given to Tae by his SDT friends??" one fan said.
BTS' Taehyung flies back to Korea to attend ex-comrade's discharge ceremony

On July 28, photos of BTS’ Taehyung attending a military discharge ceremony in South Korea began circulating online, sparking confusion among fans. At the time, he was believed to be in Los Angeles along with other BTS members, reportedly preparing for their 2026 comeback. The sudden appearance of these photos led fans to wonder if they were old—or if he had flown back to Korea unnoticed.

The confusion was soon cleared up when Taehyung himself confirmed the visit. Reacting to a viral group photo on Weverse, he commented:

“That’s right, my junior is being discharged today. Oh, what? When did this get posted?”
This surprise appearance deeply touched fans, who praised him for making the long journey home to be there for his fellow SDT comrade’s special day.

Another photo from the event showed the same cake V had previously posted on Instagram, now known to have been a discharge gift from his fellow soldiers. Messages from the discharged soldier’s teammates were also visible, including one from Taehyung himself that read:

“We shared such a romantic time together.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, V was selected as a "Top Global Breakout K-pop Star" by Forbes Korea. It is safe to say that his influence continues to grow, no matter where he is.

Edited by Shubham Soni
