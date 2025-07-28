"Ninjahyung"- Fans crown BTS' Taehyung after his under-the-radar travel to Korea, speculate upcoming solo project preparations

On Monday, July 28, many fans and netizens were surprised to spot BTS' Taehyung in South Korea. A recent group picture of him at the SDT military base went viral on the internet as fans learnt that the idol flew back to South Korea from Los Angeles to attend his junior comrade's military discharge ceremony.The idol also confirmed the same as he commented under one of the reposts of the picture on Weverse, where he stated that he went to attend his junior's military discharge. While fans loved the idol's sweet gesture towards his military friends, they were also quite surprised by how the idol silently traveled between countries without anyone knowing.People were impressed with how the idol chose to keep his schedule private, and only let people know about his schedule when he was comfortable with the same. Therefore, people weren't aware of his presence in South Korea until he confirmed the same. Additionally, people also speculated that the idol might've been busy with other unavoidable solo schedules.Given that many of the BTS members, such as RM, SUGA, and j-hope, returned to South Korea for their stylist Kim Venchy's wedding, fans stated that Taehyung could've also joined the members if he had plans to return to South Korea. Therefore, they stated that he must've been occupied with his solo activities and was only able to make it back to South Korea later for his friend's discharge.Moreover, fans also found out through a circulating Kakao Talk message from Joo Hyung-jin's mother, a vocalist and composer, that Taehyung allegedly returned to South Korea on July 21. This also led to further speculations that the idol might be preparing some solo music, for which he had returned to South Korea. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Wait whattt so he's in korea? Oh my Ninjahyung&quot;&quot;if taehyung wants he can make sure nobody knows where he is... like not one airport pic but mfs here wanna act like his official schedules and sharing airport pics from there is a sin,&quot; said a fan on X.&quot;If Taehyung doesn’t want fans to know his travel plans or location you will never find out. So every appearance during the Celine event from the airport to the hotel to the venue was public and there was no privacy breach. It was just an excuse by the fandom not to hype him,&quot; added another fan.&quot;taehyung went back to korea for his friends’ military discharge but didn’t go back for kimvenchy’s wedding even tho they’re really close so im assuming tae had a solo schedule in LA that he couldn’t miss,&quot; commented a netizen.More fans and netizens shared their excitement for the idol's possible upcoming solo projects.&quot;So now that he traveled privately and nobody found out… can we stop pretending airport pics from public schedules generated by media are a “safety threat”?&quot; stated a fan.&quot;he contacted a vocalist/composer, new music could possibly be on the way, him being in korea has been confirmed because he visited his military base for his comrades discharge,&quot; added an X user.&quot;no but Taehyung is close to kimvenchy even if he has another primary stylist a part of Tae Crew, so if Tae didn’t attend his wedding in Korea that must mean Tae has an important solo schedule he had to keep while in the US. Can’t wait to see what he has in store for us,&quot; said a netizen.&quot;it’s so much fun stanning taehyung. he’s back in korea, contacted a composer and possibly in the studio making music, he’s also teasing a magazine shoot,&quot; commented another X user.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activitiesFollowing his discharge from the military in June 2025, BTS' Taehyung has mostly been involved with spending more time with his fellow bandmates, ARMYs, and other solo schedules. During a Weverse livestream on July 1 with all the BTS members, the group announced that they've already begun preparations for their next group comeback.According to the members, the album can be expected for release in Spring 2026. Following the same, Dispatch also released a report explaining that the members will be gathering in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States to prepare and discuss their next group album. However, before Taehyung was spotted in Los Angeles, he was in Paris for the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.As the global brand ambassador for Celine, the idol attended the luxury brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show. After a few more days in Paris, the idol was next spotted in Los Angeles. The same was revealed when the idol talked about having breakfast with his LA friends during a solo livestream on July 14. He also rolled out several other livestreams during his time in Los Angeles.However, with the latest update from the SDA military group picture and other related updates, Taehyung is currently in South Korea.