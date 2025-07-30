“Only he can achieve that!” - Fans celebrate as K-media terms BTS’ Jungkook’s Instagram status as ‘world class’ nearing 10M followers with 0 posts

Jungkook of BTS has been termed &quot;world-class&quot; by Star News via Naver, as reported by journalist Moon Wan-shik. This recognition comes as the singer recently reached 9.5 million followers on Instagram. On July 30, 2025, several major outlets, including Ten Asia, Dong-A Ilbo, Star News, and more, covered the idol's milestone.What makes the achievement even more significant is the fact that the Dreamer singer's new Instagram account wasn’t created long ago. He launched the account, @mnijungkook, short for “My Name is Jungkook,” on July 15, 2025.Within just a day, the account garnered 6.8 million followers, and by the second day, it had crossed 7.6 million. On July 18, it hit 8 million, and now, with 0 posts, it’s rapidly heading toward 10 million followers.Appreciating this achievement, one fan said:&quot;Only he can achieve that.&quot;This highlights his continued popularity, even after a long break from the platform. Fans and Korean media alike have taken note of the milestone and acknowledged his global reach.&quot;That's his power...&quot; A fan said.&quot;PROUD OF YOU.&quot; A fan exclaimed.&quot;Jeon Jungkook thing.&quot; A fan coined. Fans reflected their admiration for Jungkook's immense popularity and global appeal, even without any active posts. Many highlight how his presence alone is enough to draw millions, calling it &quot;king behavior&quot; and referring to him as &quot;KINGKOOK.&quot;&quot;JK is proving that presence alone speaks volumes - nearly 10M followers and not a single photo yet . King behavior.&quot; A fan wrote.&quot;KINGKOOK.&quot; Another fan coined.&quot;Didn't even try and still broke the internet. Verified and ruling!&quot; A fan stated.More about Jungkook's social media presence and impactThe above-mentioned incident is not the BTS star's first time dominating Instagram. Back in 2023, he deleted his previous account, then usernamed @jungkook.97, which had amassed over 52.4 million followers. This number is especially noteworthy, as it surpasses the population of South Korea itself.At the time, he casually explained the reason behind deleting his account.“It wasn’t hacked. I just didn’t feel like doing it anymore.”According to social media analytics site Best Nine, in 2020, an account with 2 million followers was valued at around 1.7 billion KRW. Based on this, JK's 2023 account was estimated to be worth around 45 billion KRW.Meanwhile, his pet dog Bam’s Instagram account, @bowwow_bam, boasts over 7.7 million followers, which the singer opened during his military service. In addition to Instagram, the BTS star also maintains a massive presence on TikTok, where his personal account recently surpassed 22 million followers. However, his posts on the platform have been relatively scarce.Speaking about his most recent whereabouts, Jungkook's gym photo has been going viral on the internet. On July 30, this picture was uploaded by BTS' LA trainer, Ma Sun-ho. In this photo, the star could be seen in a black vest, a beanie hat, and a black mask.This photo drew attention from fans as it also revealed his chest tattoo. On the same day, his bandmate Taehyung shared his gym photos.The BTS maknae and Taehyung are both currently based in Los Angeles, along with all the other group members. They are reportedly preparing for their upcoming spring comeback in 2026.