“We ain’t surviving him shirtless” – BTS Jungkook’s viral gym selfie finally showing off his chest tattoo sends fans into a frenzy

On July 29, 2025, BTS's LA trainer, Ma Sun-ho, uploaded a gym selfie with Jungkook after a workout session. In the picture, the K-pop idol is seen wearing a black sleeveless top, a beanie, and bottoms.With a Starbucks coffee cup in nail-polished hand and a mask covering his face, the 27-year-old posed next to Ma. That's when the detailed multicolored tattoo across his chest was revealed. In the caption, Ma teased the SEVEN singer's discipline at the gym, writing (translated via Google),“Today is another JK and.. Why you gotta go so hard? Training continues even in Korea.&quot;The post quickly circulated online, and fans reacted, stating they can't handle him &quot;shirtless.&quot;&quot;So damn hot 🔥 We ain't surviving him shirtless🤌🏻 Also someone ban that beanie,&quot; an X user commented. ASJ⁷ ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @jeon_soulLINKSo damn hot 🔥We ain't surviving him shirtless🤌🏻Also someone ban that beanieThe tattoo had only been partially seen before — first during Jungkook’s performance at j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert on June 13, 2025. While fans had speculated about the design since then, this is the first clear look.&quot;Can we appreciate how insanely cool Jungkook’s chest tattoo is?? Like, I’m not okay 🥵,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;That aegyo sal and the muscles like tf how can someone be hot and cute at the same time 😭😭😭😭😭 ,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;His tattoo his rib cage god how can this man got hotter and Hotter every day it's seriously a crime 🫣,&quot; a person shared.Online reactions included admiration for his style and curiosity about the meaning behind the tattoo.&quot;Jeon jungkook in a tank top revealing his fresh tattoos?! chest tattoo plus nail polish?! i can’t breathe, this is too much… and he absolutely KNOWS IT!,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;It is definitely custom made for him😭 I want to hear the thought behind it from JK himself🥹 give us a live JK🫡,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;Coolest man alive!!! we NEED to see that full masterpiece😭😭,&quot; another fan added.Jungkook's tattoo artist previously talked about the idol's chest tattooWhile BTS' Jungkook is known for his body art and has previously explained some of his tattoos, he hasn’t confirmed the meaning behind this new design. The artist behind the tattoo, PolyC, explained the process previously in an Instagram Story.When they first started working together, the BTS' maknae was hesitant about exposing his earlier tattoos in public. This led to what the two referred to as the “Short-Sleeve in Summer Project,” aiming to help him wear short sleeves confidently.&quot;When we first met, he felt very self-conscious about his tattoos and was even too embarrassed to wear short sleeves during the summer. So, our shared goal became what we called the &quot;Short-Sleeve in Summer Project,&quot; PolyC stated.To move away from the common black-and-grey style, the tattooist proposed a more vivid and individual look that would match Jungkook’s image as a global performer. The South Korean star agreed to the suggestion, and work began on the new tattoo.&quot;'Your current black-and-grey sleeve is something we see quite often. Why not try something more vibrant and unique-something that truly fits your career as JK? It might not be everyone's taste, but you're not like everyone else.' He accepted my suggestion,&quot; the tattoo artist added.In a July 24 video on Kim Jong Kook’s YouTube channel, GYM Jong Kook, fitness trainer Ma Su-ho revealed that Jungkook has bulked up significantly, saying, “He basically looks like a bodybuilder now.” Ma also shared that five BTS members— Jungkook, Taehyung, RM, Jimin, and SUGA — have started training together during their U.S. stay.