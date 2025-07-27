"I adore their friendship"- Fans touched as rumors of BTS' Jungkook flying from LA to Korea to see off Cha Eun-woo before enlistment surface online

On July 27, 2025, social media buzzed with claims that BTS' Jungkook had returned to South Korea from Los Angeles, presumably to bid farewell to ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo ahead of his enlistment on July 28. The BTS singer recently completed his own military service in June.He is currently staying in LA with fellow BTS members for their upcoming album’s preparations. The possibility that he made a special trip just to support his friend touched fans deeply. For those unaware, Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo are known for their close connection, owing partially to the famous “97-liner” group.The two rarely share public photos, however, their gestures speak volumes of their friendship. Fans recalled how Cha Eun-woo gifted Jungkook a military watch and a handwritten letter before his enlistment in 2023. In one of his Weverse live broadcasts before his enlistment, the BTS star said:&quot;Eunwoo gave me a watch. It's a watch that guys in the military use. He gave it to me along with a letter, and so I'm wearing it well.&quot;Now, many believe Jungkook’s rumored visit is his way of returning that kindness. An X user, @_rapperjk, wrote:&quot;I adore their friendship 🥰.&quot;Fans flooded social media with emotional messages. One commented that Jungkook flying across continents to see Cha Eun-woo is proof of real friendship.&quot;I adore 97z friendship so much. they go through lengths just to support each other. mingyu also had a goodbye drink date with jungkook before he enlisted. serve well, eunwoo!&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Since Eunwoo is enlisting on 28th, I remember how he was the one who gifted Jungkook military watch and handwritten letter right before Jungkook enlisted. Their friendship seems to be really precious,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;THEY ARE SOOOO BEST FRIENDSSSS,&quot; another person added.&quot;If it's real then my arohaarmy self is happy,&quot; another one said.Others shared moments like their dance challenge for Seven and past meet-ups. They called their relationship &quot;beautiful&quot;.&quot;I love seeing them supporting each other, they truly are two beautiful souls,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Im actually gonna cry,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I love thier frienship my eunkook,&quot; another one said.More about Cha Eun-woo’s pre-enlistment activities and the 97-liners bondCha Eun-woo has spent his pre-enlistment period with gestures for fans. His farewell fan meeting, titled THE ROYAL, at Kyung Hee University, gave AROHA (ASTRO’s fan base) a chance to see him perform live and share emotional moments. Cha Eun-woo also wrapped up filming for his Netflix drama The Wonder Fools and his movie The First Ride.The two will premiere during his military service. His upcoming solo album is also set for release later this year. It will keep fans connected while he serves in the military band.The 97-liner bond is another highlight that continues to impress fans. The group includes BTS' Jungkook, Astro's Eun-woo, SVT's Mingyu, and GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam.They have been spotted enjoying dinners, celebrating milestones, and even supporting each other on sets or during solo projects.From Cha Eun-woo’s meaningful watch gift during Jungkook’s enlistment to Jungkook reportedly flying back for Eun-woo’s send-off, their gestures show a deep sense of loyalty.