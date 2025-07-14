"He doesn’t deserve it"- Fans outraged as Cha Eun-woo gets mobbed at his last airport appearance ahead of military enlistment, causing safety concerns

On July 14, 2025, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo was mobbed at Gimpo Airport in South Korea while departing for his The Royal fan meeting in Japan. This is his final official schedule before beginning his mandatory military enlistment. What was meant to be a warm send-off quickly turned chaotic as fans crowded around him in an overwhelming and disorderly manner.

Ad

From the moment Cha Eun-woo stepped out of his car, fans swarmed around him with phones raised, trying to capture every glimpse of the star. Although his bodyguards closely escorted him and initially managed to maintain some order near the entrance, the situation escalated as they moved to the upper floor of the terminal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The gathering began pushing, and at one point, Cha Eun-woo's bodyguard had to hold onto him tightly to prevent him from falling. The crowding got so intense that one person, likely a cameraman walking ahead, was knocked down and struggled to get back on his feet amid the rush of people.

This scene deeply upset many fans online, who expressed their disappointment and concern. While fans had hoped for a respectful farewell for Eun-woo, the incident instead turned into a distressing display of immature and reckless behavior by a segment of the crowd.

Ad

One fan commented:

"He doesn't deserve it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

With emotions already running high due to his impending enlistment, this chaotic send-off wasn't the goodbye fans had envisioned for the beloved idol. Many are now calling for stricter airport protocols and more responsible fan behavior. This is how fans expressed their anger over the situation:

"Is this for real?! How he can even walk like this, are you guys even thinking this?! Made me suuuuper mad and disgusted, so out of human," a fan said.

Ad

"They are so engrossed in taking pictures and videos that they don’t even care if he falls or is uncomfortable," a fan stated.

"Atp he needs 10 bodyguards," a fan proposed.

The amount of anger could be seen clearly through fans' comments:

"The amount of people at eun-woo’s last airport departure before enlisting???? i know y’all want to see him for the last time in a while, but respect his space," a fan requested.

Ad

"Wow, this is crazy. I genuinely believed that he felt safe in his own country. Now that I’m seeing this, it’s insane. Seriously, people," a fan wrote.

"He almost tripped!! Have some damn respect. He’s been working nonstop & this is what he gets?!? I’m so mad right now. let him BREATHE!!!" a fan expressed.

Ad

Cha Eun-woo’s “The Royal” Fan Meeting in Tokyo will be a bittersweet farewell before his enlistment

Cha Eun-woo is set to hold his last fan meeting, The Royal, on July 15 in Tokyo, marking his final official public appearance before his upcoming military enlistment on July 28.

He is reportedly scheduled to join the Republic of Korea Army Band (ROKA), and with his enlistment drawing near, emotions are running high among fans who know they'll have to part from their beloved star for the next 18 months.

Ad

The first show of The Royal was held on July 12 at Kyung Hee University's Peace Hall in Seoul's Dongdaemun District. The concept for the event was inspired by an iconic childhood photo of Cha Eun-woo dressed in a royal outfit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

When the official poster dropped on June 20, it featured both his childhood image and his present-day self in a similar outfit. Staying true to the theme, Eun-woo appeared in a similarly styled outfit for the fan meet, as well.

One highlight of the event was Cha Eun-woo dancing to the viral track Soda Pop from the animated K-pop-themed Netflix series KPop Demon Hunters, which premiered on June 20. The song, performed by the fictional boy group Saja Boys, has taken the internet by storm, and fans were thrilled to see the ASTRO singer join the trend.

Ad

Another standout moment was when he serenaded fans with his signature track "Ottoke Ottoke" from the beloved 2020 drama True Beauty.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final stop of his fan tour in Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More