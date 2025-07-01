“Just unreal”- Fans in a frenzy as Cha Eun-woo’s red tank top moment steals the spotlight at ASTRO's ‘Stargraphy’ tour

On June 28, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and his fellow members rolled out their Japan concert as part of their 4th ASTROAD Tour, Stargraphy, which was held at the MIZUHO PayPay Dome in Fukuoka. During the same time, fans and netizens were thrilled to see the members performing several iconic tracks.
As fans continued to cherish the members' stage and their time together during the concert, they also couldn't help but swoon over Cha Eun-woo's recent concert outfit. After several photos and videos of the idol that have landed on the internet from the concert, people praised how he looked in the red tank top he wore during the performance.
Following this, fans went into a frenzy over Cha Eun-woo's visuals and outfit and couldn't stop talking about it. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the idol's gains:
"Just unreal."
"forever the most handsome man in the world," said a fan on X
"Serving before he serves" added another fan
"the man that you are" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens talked about the idol's visuals during the recent ASTRO concert in Japan.
"Cha Eunwoo is truly God's favorite!" stated a fan
"I CANT BELIEVE NO ONE WOKE ME UP TO COME SEE THIS," added an X user.
"oh im locked in," said a netizen.
Fantiago Entertainment announces ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's upcoming military service enlistment
On May 29, Fantiago Entertainment released a statement officially announcing the upcoming military enlistment of ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo. For those who are unaware, all able-bodied men above the age of eighteen in South Korea are required to serve a mandatory enlistment period of at least 18 months.
Therefore, to fulfill this, Cha Eu-woo will be departing to enlist in the military on July 28, where he will be a part of the military band. Here's what the statement from Fantiago read:
"We would like to express our gratitude to the AROHA who always send unwavering love to ASTRO, and we have an important announcement regarding our artist Cha Eun Woo’s military enlistment. Recently, Cha Eun Woo applied to join the Army Military Band and received a final acceptance notice from the Military Manpower Administration today. "
The statement continued:
"He will enter the training center on July 28 and undergo basic military training before fulfilling his duty in the Army Military Band."
They clarified that the location of the idol's enlistment will not be provided. Further, the company revealed that the enlistment will be a private gathering without any official ceremony or events.
Cha Eun-woo has also been closing up his other schedules before his enlistment date. One such schedule is the filming of the 2026 superhero K-drama series titled The Wonder Fools, starring Park Eun-bin.