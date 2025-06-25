“Lowkey lost aura points”- Fans hilariously react as Cha Eun-woo loses his AirPods to a car while jogging through in the streets on Paris 

On Wednesday, June 25, a fan-taken video of ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo jogging through the streets of Paris landed on the internet. In the video, it could be seen that the idol had dropped one of his AirPods by mistake, and right when he was about to pick it up, it was run over by a car.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

When this video landed on the internet, fans and netizens could not help but laugh at the same. While many people found it relatable, some also hilariously pointed out that they were surprised to see such common-day tragedies unfold for celebrities too. Here are a few fan reactions to Cha Eun-woo losing his AirPods during a jog in the Paris streets:

"He lowkey lost aura points."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Love when silly sh*t happens to celebrities," said a fan on X.

"Never thought i’d live long enough to see cha eunwoo aura loss in real time…," added another fan.

"He’s stronger than me bc i would’ve jumped in front of the car too," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how they found the fan-taken video quite funny.

Ad

"He better than me the way i would’ve crashed out infront of everyone," stated a fan.

"And in front of people too, man i'd follow the airpods under the car," added an X user.

"Im sorry this is just too funny i can’t," said a netizen.

"This is so sad fr but that timing is comedy gold," commented another X user.

Ad

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo announces upcoming enlistment for mandatory military service

On May 29, Fantiago Entertainment released a statement announcing the upcoming military enlistment of ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. In South Korea, it is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean men above the age of 18 to serve a minimum period of 18 months in the military.

Ad

Therefore, to fulfill the same, the 28-year-old will be enlisting in the military on July 28 to kickstart his service and he will serve as part of the Republic of Korea's Military Band. Here's the announcement released by Fantiago:

"Cha Eun Woo, who recently submitted an application for the ROK Army Military Band, received a letter of admission from the Military Manpower Administration earlier today. Therefore, he will enlist for his mandatory military service through the new recruit training center on July 28."

Ad

The statement continued:

"Upon completing his basic training, he will carry out the remainder of his mandatory service as a member of the military band. In order to ensure the safety of all involved and to avoid any accidents caused by excessive crowds, the exact location and time of Cha Eun Woo's enlistment will remain private."

Ad

They concluded the statement by expressing that no special ceremonies for Cha Eun-woo's enlistment will be conducted.

On the other hand, the idol is currently in Paris, France, to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week as the brand ambassador of Saint Laurent. Additionally, he is also filiming a Netflix show with Park Eun-bin called The Wonder Fools, which is scheduled for release in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More