“Sexiest man alive!” – Fans go wild as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo models Calvin Klein spring 2025 campaign

On March 11, 2025, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo posed for Calvin Klein's Spring 2025 campaign. Teaming up with the American fashion brand again, he modeled their latest men's collection. The lineup features slim fits and tailored cuts, while one look, in particular, is grabbing significant attention—a black blazer that revealed the ASTRO member's abs.

Fans subsequently reacted to the photos, with one X user stating:

"OMG! I am lost for words. Sexiest man alive!"

Photographer Dai Yamashiro shot the campaign for Calvin Klein's Spring 2025 collection. The array blends classic tailoring with streetwear influences. It includes outerwear such as a bonded cotton two-tone Mac coat. The range also features retro-inspired pieces such as '90s straight jeans.

The assortment offers a stretch button-down, a jacquard mesh sweater polo, and wool-blend slim trousers. Casual basics include T-shirts and tank tops. A leather jacket completes the collection.

Here are some fan reactions on social media to Cha Eun-woo's photoshoot:

"Eunwoo, please give us mercy," a fan remarked.

"ChaEunwoo is indeed oozing with refined simplicity," a user mentioned.

"Holy sh!t I'm not ready for this," a person shared.

The ASTRO member became an official Calvin Klein brand ambassador in October 2024. Before that, he starred in the Fall 2024 campaign, released in September. His partnership adds to Calvin Klein's expanding roster of global stars. Other K-pop ambassadors include BLACKPINK's Jennie, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and BTS' Jungkook. Check out more similar fan reactions.

"Never gonna get used to and will always lose my mind over him," a viewer noted.

"Omg blessing my eyes. Cha Eunwoo is too hot," a netizen wrote.

"The cutie becomes hottie," another fan added.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo reportedly declines Hong sisters' K-Drama offer

Apart from his work as an ASTRO member and brand ambassador, Cha Eun-woo is also an actor. A recent report from Sports Chosun states that he declined the offer to star in a highly anticipated K-drama by the Hong sisters.

"Cha Eun-woo has ultimately declined the offer to appear in the Hong Sisters' new work, which he was positively considering," an entertainment industry insider said.

Reports point to a packed schedule and prior commitments. The upcoming drama is expected to feature Go Min-si, known for dramas like The Frog and Sweet Home, as the female lead. It gained attention when Cha Eun-woo's name became linked to it.

The South Korean artist's exit from the Hong sisters' drama has yet to be addressed by him or his agency. Screenwriters Hong Jung Eun and Hong Mi Ran, collectively known as the Hong Sisters, specialize in fantasy-romance dramas.

Their hits include Alchemy of Souls, Hotel Del Luna, and My Girlfriend is a Gumiho. The actor hasn't given a definite reason for the refusal, and the final cast lineup for the drama remains unconfirmed. However, fans can still expect to see him on screen soon.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is filming the fantasy adventure The Wonder Fools with co-star Park Eun-bin of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. The Korean drama will stream worldwide on Netflix.

