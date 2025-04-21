“FANTIAGO PROTECT CHA EUNWOO” trends on X as fans demand protection amid late Moonbin tribute backlash

Cha Eunwoo of ASTRO has been facing online hate, with accusations suggesting he is using his late bandmate Moonbin for personal publicity. These claims have sparked outrage among fans. Supporters are now calling out his agency, Fantagio Entertainment, for failing to protect him from the ongoing negativity. Many believe the agency's lack of action has left him vulnerable.

Ad

To show their support, international fans took action on April 21, 2025. They sent protest trucks to the Fantagio office building, demanding better protection for Eunwoo.

It is also being reported that Cha Eunwoo has been dealing with stalkers. In addition, he has received harmful comments through social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans are criticizing Fantagio for their lenient approach to such serious issues. Many are demanding stricter measures and more accountability from the agency.

"It's time for Fantagio to step up and protect its artist as it should!" a fan exclaimed.

"It is time to react! Fantagio, please finally put your words into action and protect your artist!" a fan pleaded.

Ad

"Our man deserves to be protected and loved," a fan came in the actor's support.

Some fans addressed how Fantiago should directly take measures:

"They should impose serious laws against these malicious commenters to be heavily punished so that they can learn from this and stop," a fan wrote.

"The artist can't live w/o needs to be protected from stalkers, those who post malicious/hate comments towards him, people impersonating him & those spreading false info on all SNS & Youtube. ACT NOW!!!" a fan expressed.

Ad

"Whoever did this, thank you! Maybe it can help get Fantagio be more responsive and do something! Enough words! Take action!" another fan said.

Cha Eunwoo reportedly gave gifts to artists participating in the song "Memory of the Moon"

On April 19, 2025, Cha Eunwoo, along with the other ASTRO members and several K-pop artists, released a heartfelt tribute song titled Memory of the Moon. The song was dedicated to ASTRO's Moonbin, who tragically passed away on the same date in 2023 at the age of 25.

Ad

While the tribute moved many, some anti-fans sparked outrage by accusing Cha Eunwoo of "using the deceased for profit." Fans quickly defended him, pointing out the depth of his sincerity and mourning.

They revealed that he had personally gifted luxury bracelets to all 22 artists who participated in the song. These gifts were a gesture of gratitude for honoring his late group member, Moonbin. Fans are now calling out the baseless hate and attempts to defame Cha Eunwoo’s actions.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As part of their support, international fans sent protest trucks to Fantagio’s office. One of the messages displayed on the trucks read:

“Fantagio, come to your senses. Don’t just think about making money—you have to protect Cha Eunwoo as well. The fans will continue to watch over you. Do well.”

Previously, Fantagio had released an artist protection notice and outlined safety policies through their official fan café on March 31. However, fans feel that these measures have not been strict or effective enough.

They are now urging the agency to take stronger action and genuinely protect their artists from malicious commenters, stalkers, and misinformation spreading online.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More