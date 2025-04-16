"Our Moon is so so loved!"— Fans touched as 'Memory of the Moon' tribute teaser for Moonbin features ASTRO, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and more

On April 16, 2025, Fantagio released the official teaser for Memory of the Moon, a tribute song dedicated to the late ASTRO member Moonbin. The brief but heartfelt teaser showed artists gathering in the studio as soft music played in the background. The song is scheduled to be released on April 19. It will mark the second anniversary of the idol's passing.

Ad

The teaser was uploaded to YouTube and included a full list of artists participating in the tribute. Most of them shared a personal bond with Moonbin during his lifetime. The featured artists include all four current ASTRO members, MJ, JinJin, Sanha, and Cha Eunwoo, as well as Moonbin’s sister, Moon Sua from the group Billlie. Longtime friend SinB of VIVIZ, who grew up with Moonbin and trained with him before debut, also took part.

Ad

Trending

The tribute also brings together MONSTA X’s Minhyuk, I.M., and Kihyun; SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, Wonwoo, and Mingyu; as well as HELLO GLOOM (Ungjae), former ASTRO member Rocky, Choi Yoo-jung, Kim Do-yeon, SF9’s Chani, and Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

Ad

As the teaser went viral, fans were overcome with emotion. Many praised the unity of artists across groups and generations. They stated that it showed how deeply the singer was loved. An X user, @stanastro1602, wrote,

"All those who participated in this song. Rocky included…Astro, Viviz, Minhyuk, Kihyun and I.M of Monsta X, , Wonwoo, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan of Seventeen, Ungjae, Rocky, Yoojung, Doyeon, Chani of SF9, Bangchan of StrayKids and Moon Sua. Our Moon is so so loved!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others wrote about how heartwarming it was to see this many friends pay tribute through music. They expressed that so many people coming together shows how great Moonbin was as a person.

"The song isn’t even out yet and I’m already crying. Every April 19 I remember where i was when this happend, u are so so so love moon," an X user mentioned.

Ad

"Binnie led such an amazing life, and this just shows how much love he’s given and how loved he is in return," a fan commented.

"my biggest flex is being a fan of the absolute best boy. you're surrounded by good people because you are one yourself, Binnie!! you'll always be remembered," an X user wrote.

Ad

"grieving is a long journey, maybe even forever.. but the memories we went through together, make us always feel your love even though you are not here.. we always miss you moon bin," another person added.

The tribute song is already being seen as a moment of shared remembrance. Fans took to social media to praise his friends for being a part.

Ad

"What a beautiful tribute to Moon Bin . I know the process of creating and performing this song couldn’t have been easy," a fan remarked.

"his is about friends coming together to heal the best way they know how, by sharing memories of moon bin, his smile, his laughter, his generous and kind soul with everyone thank you to all of binnie's friends," another netizen added.

Ad

"The thing that never happened in the K pop industry is now happening for our beloved Moon Bin because of Astro. Astro friendship has always been precious. Wish this will ease our hear," an X user wrote.

More about the Memory of the Moon project, participating artists, and Moonbin’s legacy

The tribute project comes two years after Moonbin’s tragic passing in April 2023. He was found dead at his residence at the age of 25. His death deeply impacted both the K-pop industry and fans around the world. The K-pop star was known not only for his talent as a performer but also for his warmth and close friendships with fellow idols across groups.

Ad

His sister, Moon Sua, from the K-pop group Billie, took a hiatus following his passing. She later shared heartfelt letters expressing her grief and love for her brother.

Ad

The upcoming tribute track has been described by Fantagio as a “letter from his friends to Moonbin.” As reported by the MBC News report on March 28, the label's notice read,

"Hello, this is Fantagio. Moon Bin's friends will be gathering to release a new song in April. This new song will consist of 'letters to Moon Bin from his friends,' and detailed information about the participating artists and the new song will be announced later. We hope that this new song can be a comfort and a gift to the fans who remember and love Moonbin."

Ad

Last year, ASTRO released Fly on the first anniversary of his passing. This time, even more artists have come together to honor him. Many of them were close to Moonbin through friendships formed during training, promotions, or childhood. SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Moonbin, for example, were known for their bond and playful moments.

Bang Chan from Stray Kids also shared messages of regret and remembrance after Moonbin’s death. He expressed how much he wished he had reached out.

Ad

The tribute song Memory of the Moon will be released on April 19, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More