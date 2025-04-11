"He's a massive creative force and an ace"- Fans celebrates 14 years with Stray Kids' Bang Chan

On April 11, 2025, fans celebrated fourteen years with Stray Kids' Bang Chan. For those unversed, the male artist joined JYP Entertainment on April 11, 2011. At the age of thirteen, he qualified for the JYP Entertainment Global Audition held in Australia in 2010. Subsequently, he moved to South Korea, where he underwent intensive training as a trainee for seven years.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan played a significant role in the creation of the group. He played an important role in selecting the trainees, naming the group, and designing its logo. Bang Chan is a full member of the Korea Music Copyright Association and has been reportedly credited for composing more than 200 songs.

The fans have shared multiple snippets celebrating Bang Chan's fourteen years in the South Korean Entertainment and K-pop industry. Proudly, a fan tweeted:

"The journey Bang Chan has been on the last 14 years showcases not just talent, but a relentless drive to excel, cementing his position as a key player in the K-pop industry as well as a global superstar and fashion icon. He's not just a performer; he's a massive creative force, and an ace, both in and out of the studio."

The fandom stated that Stray Kids' Bang Chan continued to showcase his unmatched and genuine skills and personality.

"14 years of hard work where he's been constantly proving that his unmatched skills and genuine personality make him a one in a lifetime artist. As Stray Kids members have reminded us multiple times, "the team that had Bang Chan was destined to win", and so they did," a fan reacted.

"14th years ago a kid 13 years old joined JYP and create one of the most successfully group. And let me add he was elite status in jype history. Only 6 ppl achieved this! We love you our ACE," a fan shared.

"Thank you Bang Chan for all the hard work you put in for 14 years! You've done amazing and I'm proud of every accomplishment and care you put in for the members and as a group! Wishing the very best for the future," a fan commented.

Many fans mentioned that they were proud of Bang Chan's accomplishments.

"oh my chan you made it and I couldn’t be prouder," a fan wrote.

"People like him really only exist once in a millenium. I am so proud of him and so lucky to be alive and KNOW about him," another fan shared.

"Im so proud of him and how far he's come :(( Channie I'm glad you never gave up! Keep going, and we'll be here until the end," an X user mentioned.

More about Stray Kids' Bang Chan

During the trainee years, Stray Kids' Bang Chan made appearances in multiple music videos, including TWICE's Like Ooh-Ahh, Miss A's Only You, and others. He made his official debut with the group Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, and served as the leader. The group released their first EP, I Am Not, on March 26, 2018, through JYP Entertainment.

In recent news, the eight-member group released a special mixtape, Hop, on December 13, 2024, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records, respectively. The record featured twelve tracks, including Walkin on Water, Bounce Back, U, Railway, Unfair, and more.

Stray Kids unveiled Mixtape: Dominate on March 21, 2025, through JYP Entertainment.

