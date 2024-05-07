ASTRO members gather to show support at Moonbin’s sister Moon Sua’s first Fan concert and celebrate Parents' Day together

On May 5, 2024, Sanha from ASTRO shared several pictures on his Instagram account featuring the group members alongside the late Moonbin's family, including his sister Moon Sua. The group had gathered for a special dinner to celebrate Children's Day and Parents' Day with Moonbin's family.

Sanha expressed his gratitude to Moonbin's parents in a heartfelt caption accompanying the pictures, which also included bandmates Cha Eun-woo, MJ, JinJin, Sua, and her parents.

In a touching gesture, Sanha tagged the late Moonbin's Instagram account on their group photo. Netizens were moved by seeing the friendship among ASTRO members and their willingness to spend time with Moonbin's parents and support his sister's first fan concert amidst their busy schedules.

Moon Sua debuted as an idol for the K-pop group Billlie in 2021. The group's first full-group fan concert, "Your B, I'm B (Billlie've You)," took place at Myeonghwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on May 4, 2024, making a lasting impact. It was the rookie K-pop group's first solo concert in Korea since their 2021 debut, which further led to the family celebration the next day.

The pictures showed the happy mood as the ASTRO members linked hands with their loved ones, exchanging smiles and creating memories. These moments demonstrated the unbreakable bond that existed between ASTRO and their late member Moonbin, who is still mourned and missed by the band and their fans, the AROHAs.

On May 4, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Sanha, and other members attended Sua's fan concert to show their support. They were seen enjoying the show and applauding heartily before spending Parents' Day and Children's Day with Moonbin's parents and sister.

For the unversed, in South Korea, Children's Day is celebrated on May 6 and Parents' Day on May 8. However, the band members decided to celebrate both occasions on the same day due to everyone's busy schedules.

The ASTRO members share a unique bond with Moon Sua, who is the younger sister of the late Moobin, and his parents. Since the idol's tragic demise on April 19, 2023, the members have taken care of his parents and younger sister, a gesture that has moved the fans.

AROHAs recalled the promises made by the ASTRO members after Moonbin's tragic death, where Eun-woo gave his word "to take care of everything" he left behind and JinJin's promise of taking good care of the late idol's parents and sister.

More about ASTRO's star—Moonbin

Fans worldwide were devastated to hear about the passing of Moonbin a year ago. The ASTRO member was only 25 when he passed away before his world tour alongside fellow member Sanha.

According to reports from Gangnam Police Station, the singer's manager discovered him dead in his southern Seoul residence on April 19, 2023. The police further confirmed that Moonbin committed su*cide, and no signs of foul play have been found, as reported by CNN.

Moonbin had previously gained fame as a child actor at the age of 11 in the popular Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers. The late artist underwent harsh idol training for eight years to make his debut as a member of ASTRO.

Currently, Moonbin's memorial is located at the Gukcheongsa Temple near Namhansanseong in South Korea.