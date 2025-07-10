“Absolutely Abby”- Fans in a frenzy as WONHO transforms into KPop Demon Hunters' Saja Boys character for 'Soda Pop' cover 

K-pop soloist WONHO has delighted fans by channeling the high-energy world of KPop Demon Hunters. On July 10, 2025, he released his dance covers of two of the series’ popular tracks, Soda Pop and Your Idol, via his personal YouTube channel, instantly capturing attention across the K-community.

What stood out even more was his attention to detail. The star didn’t just recreate the choreographies but also dressed himself as Abby, a member of the boy group "Saja Boys" in the show. He donned the same pink hair and tropical shirt look as Abby from the Soda Pop song. As Abby is known for his muscular demeanor in the show, WONHO's personality resembles him perfectly, according to the fans.

This cosplaying effort didn’t go unnoticed. Fans across social media, especially on X, praised the K-pop idol's dedication and similarity to the character.

“Absolutely Abby,” a fan wrote on X.

Other fans gathered on X and kept praising the idol for his looks and moves.

"He is so abby coded omg," another fan coined.

"Wonho is so real for this," a fan said.

"Wdym bro, that's literally Abby," a fan praised.

Other fans made creative comments and remarked that the singer is the "perfect idol" to cover the character.

"Abby turning even better in real life thanks to him," a fan remarked.

"Now we just need the other 4 members and this will be the real Saja Boys group!" a fan exclaimed.

"Wonho is the perfect idol to cover Abby! His sweet voice and striking dance moves!!! Absolutely love that he even dressed the part!" another fan praised.

WONHO goes viral with KPop Demon Hunters dance cover as "Abby"

KPop Demon Hunters has quickly become one of 2025’s biggest cultural phenomena. Released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, the animated series has taken the K-pop world by storm. The series is centered around two fictional idol groups: the girl trio Huntrix featuring members Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and the five-member boy group Saja Boys, with the members Jinu, Abby, Romance, Mystery, and Baby.

What made this even more exciting is the timing. Soda Pop, one of the songs from the series, made headlines on July 5 by reaching No. 1 on Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart in the U.S., making it only the fourth K-pop song in history to achieve this. It surpassed BTS’ 2020 global hit Dynamite, which peaked at No. 3 on the same chart.

The exclusive list of K-pop songs that have reached this milestone before includes Seven by Jungkook, Who by Jimin, and APT. by Rosé.

WONHO’s tribute at such a moment by covering two of the most viral tracks from the series and transforming into one of its most beloved characters added fuel to the fandom’s excitement, making him trend worldwide.

