“Impact that only BTS can have"- Fans react as RM’s viral KPop Demon Hunters ‘Soda Pop’ moment during reunion live prompts Netflix to update X bio

BTS’ RM's shout-out to Saja Boys’ Soda Pop from KPop Demon Hunters on a recent live led Netflix to change its bio on X. On July 1, 2025, BTS started a Weverse live session to catch up with fans who have been eagerly waiting for the boy group.

This marked their first live streaming session in three years with all seven members. They unveiled their plans of musical comeback in 2026, among other updates. However, a part of the live session caught fans’ attention where RM was heard singing Soda Pop by the fictional boy group Saja Boys from the Netflix animation film KPop Demon Hunters.

As the clip went viral on social media, it also reached the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the OTT platform Netflix. The page retweeted the clip shared by @doyou_bangtan with a surprising reaction. Netflix then changed its bio, mentioning Saja Boys being noticed by BTS.

“BTS NOTICED SAJA BOYS 7.01.25,” the bio says.

This sentence by Netflix is not unfamiliar to K-pop fandoms, as many fans use such lines when their favorite idols notice them on social media by leaving likes or comments on their posts. Fans were not surprised with Netflix’s reaction and shared their thoughts on the boy group's popularity.

"Impact that only BTS can have," a fan said.

"YOUR IMPACT IS UNMATCHED CYZ WDYM NETFLIX CHANGED THEIR BIO FOR THEM," a fan added.

"Yeah even Netflix need bts validation lmaooo cz wdym i saw kpop idols did soda pop challenge left n right but ofc they were waitin bts to notice," a user mentioned.

Fans shared their thoughts on the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group's social media influence on Netflix.

"This is how it should be. Like Kendrick said, influence can't be faked. Our boys are iconic," a user wrote.

"Worse! Changed their bio to BTS because they... NOTICED them I see no difference between Netflix's bio change and one of y'all posting 'I was at row 100 but Jin looked towards my direction!'" a netizen commented.

"That demon hunters show is in Top 10 of so many countries the songs rising fast on every platform but Netflix changing their bio to BTS because they….mentioned them? Biggest Group in the world is back ladies and gentlemen," another netizen commented.

Fans shared their plans of watching KPop Demon Hunters since RM and Jungkook mentioned it on the Weverse live streaming.

"JOON THROWING FREE PROMO ON A RANDOM TUESDAY IS FRYING ME GIVE HIM HIS BAGS NOW," a fan wrote.

"I wasn’t gonna watch it but since rm said he watched it so I’m going to watch it, I do what bts do lol," a user stated.

"A flood of ARMYs will be heading to watch Kpop Demon now and I’m one of them haha. I was truly on the fence about watching it, but I trust Namjoon & Jungkook’s taste," a netizen wrote.

More about Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters being mentioned by BTS in a recent live

On the July 1, 2025 Weverse live session, BTS’ RM mentioned the recently released Netflix animation movie KPop Demon Hunters.

On June 20, 2025, Netflix dropped the film, which depicts the story of K-pop girl group HUNTR/X, widely known for their vocals and performing skills. The girl group is in reality a group of demon hunters who safeguard their fans and followers from evil demons with their voices.

HUNTR/X faces a new threat when a five-member boy group, Saja Boys, makes their sudden debut with their single Soda Pop taking over the charts. Saja Boys are demons in disguise who are after the lives of HUNTR/X fans. KPop Demon Hunters poses the question whether HUNTR/X will be able to take down Saja Boys.

Notably, Maggie Kang helmed KPop Demon Hunters, which is streaming on Netflix.

