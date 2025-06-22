"Leave him alone"- Fans react as an alleged video of BTS' RM smoking in Paris goes viral

BTS’ RM was allegedly spotted smoking in a public space in Paris, gaining netizens' attention online. According to Paris Videostars on X, the INDIGO singer was reportedly seen enjoying the streets of the French capital. Additionally, an alleged video has emerged online where an individual is seen smoking on a sidewalk.

Although the individual’s face was not clearly visible, netizens have speculated him to be RM of BTS. Some netizens even accused him of smoking in front of a person's face and causing them discomfort, calling it a “disrespectful” behavior.

However, fans united to defend the K-pop idol, stating that there was no one standing in front of him. They further discussed that he is an adult and is aware of his actions. Fans turned to X to criticize people for sharing the videos and photos invading his privacy.

"You all leave him alone, we doesn't give a sh*t about you anyways," a fan said.

"Haters saw Namjoon smoking first and I am not?! Ahhh guys you are so obsessed with him more than his fans," a netizen mentioned.

"He's a f*cking adult let him breathe omg, you keep up with him even more than armys," a fan added.

Fans further stated that this alleged incident should not be a topic of discussion.

"How funny... try again to see if your information is important .. occupy your time in other things," a fan wrote.

"Get a job which will pay you some money and spend it on yourself. do what makes you happy and get a life stop invading someone's privacy or if invading privacy is a hobby of yours then invade your fav privacy," another fan reacted.

"So? Mind your own business. It’s not Korea, it’s Paris, so it’s not prohibited. For everyone’s sake use your brains just once," a netizen stated.

Fans defended the idol saying the BTS leader did not smoke in front of anyone, after watching the alleged clips.

"Namjoon is smoking OUTSIDE which is quite normal and what a smoker is normally asked to do, and in France it is quite normal. Also, from the angle, it looks like he's smoking in front of someone's face, which isn't true," a user stated.

"Why would namjoon apologize for smoking in a SMOKE ZONE and outside without bothering anyone lmfao everybody is smoking in the video duhh," another user added.

"Come on now. You ain't THIS stup¡d. He's outside, clearly in a smoking zone and not blowing smoke in anyone's face. If you can't realize the difference and in fact THIS STUP!D then plz sign up for summer classes," a netizen said.

BTS’ RM attends first official event post military service as the newly appointed Samsung Global Art TV Ambassador

On June 17, 2025, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, was announced as the new ambassador of Samsung Global Art TV. With this appointment, he attended an exhibition curated by Samsung Art TV, which took place at Art Basel in Switzerland.

Notably, this marked his first official event after he concluded his military service on June 10, 2025. This being his first public event after 18 months, the BTS leader expressed his nervousness while addressing the audience.

"I'm quite nervous, and actually, I didn't expect this session [to be] this big, but I'm really honored to be the ambassador for the Samsung Art TV... It's a pleasure to meet you guys, and I'll do my best,” he said.

Being an art enthusiast, he further discussed the meaning of art, stating that “art” is present everywhere in trivial moments of life and is experienced by everyone on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the BTS member updated his Instagram with several pictures and clips from the Samsung Art exhibition. Kim Namjoon also shared a get-ready video, which also showcased glimpses from the event for fans to see.

