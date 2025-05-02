On Friday, May 2, GOT7 rolled out their first concert in Thailand as part of their NESTFEST World Tour series. The concert was held at the renowned venue of Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, and the event also marked the group's first performance with all seven members after a long time.
Given that not all the members could participate in the group activities due to their mandatory military enlistment, the group had to wait for all the members' return after the same. Therefore, after the last member, Park Jin-young's discharge in January 2025, the group put forth their much-awaited concert with all seven members.
The group also performed some iconic tracks, such as Hard Carry, Lullaby, Just Right, NANANA, Teenager, Playground, and more, to commemorate their reunion. Additionally, the entire Rajamangala Stadium lit up in green, due to the fans' lightsticks, to further add to the emotional moment of the members' reunion.
As GOT7 continued to roll out their performances, there were also several moments where the fans and the group members broke down in tears as they took a look back at how far they've come. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:
"Our connection is like fate, It’ll be GOT7, always and forever"
"Im going to show this video every time someone speaking negatively about GOT7's relevancy" said a fan on X
"WHAT THE FVCK OUR OWN GREEN OCEAN IS SO D*MN PRETTY, THE PRETTIEST GREEN OCEAN" added another fan
"Not being part of this crowd would probably be one of my biggest what ifs" commented a netizen
More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the members' much-awaited reunion.
"The green ocean, got 7 you will always be famous, almost cried when encore played" stated a fan
"I’m so f*cking proud of you guys, after 10 years of being your fan at such a young age , I finally get to watch yall achieve your biggest dreams" added a X user
"You're all so precious to us. We love you so much, @GOT 7Official Ahgases will always be with you." said a netizen
"oh to be part of this historical moment right now" commented another X user
Complete setlist of GOT7's NESTFEST concert in Thailand- Day 1
On May 2, during GOT7's first day concert in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their NESTFEST World Tour, the members rolled out various tracks from their recent and old discography. Here's the complete list of tracks they performed at the venue:
- Hard carry
- Girls girls girls
- Stop stop it
- Just right
- Fly
- A
- Lullaby
- Teenager
- Playground
- Her
- Face
- Thursday
- NANANA
- Page
- If You Do
- Python
- Encore
- Yours Truly,
- Take me to you
- Miracle
- Thank you
- Out
- Look
- A (Remix)
- Go higher
- Before the Full Moon Rises
In addition to the group tracks, the members also performed their solo songs. While most of them were tracks that were already released, the members also unveiled a few unreleased solo songs at the concert. Here's the complete setlist of the GOT7 members' solo performances:
- Mark - Everyone Else Fades
- Mark - High As You (New Track)
- Jackson -GBAD
- Yugyeom - Sweet Like
- Yugyeom - WUH
- Youngjae - T.P.O
- Youngjae - New Track
- Bambam - Wheels up
- Bambam - Pandora
- Jayb - Crash
- Jinyoung - Dive
- JJP - Coming home (Intro)
- JJP - Tomorrow, Today
- JJP - Bounce w/ GOT7
With a grand ending to the group's first day of their NESTFEST Bangkok concert, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the group has in store for them in the upcoming show on May 3.