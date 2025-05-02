  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Always and forever”- Fans emotional as Rajamangala turns green with GOT7’s full reunion in Thailand after 6 years with song debuts, & more

“Always and forever”- Fans emotional as Rajamangala turns green with GOT7’s full reunion in Thailand after 6 years with song debuts, & more

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified May 02, 2025 22:41 GMT
GOT7 members (Image via Instagram/@got7.with.igot7)
GOT7 members (Image via Instagram/@got7.with.igot7)

On Friday, May 2, GOT7 rolled out their first concert in Thailand as part of their NESTFEST World Tour series. The concert was held at the renowned venue of Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, and the event also marked the group's first performance with all seven members after a long time.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Given that not all the members could participate in the group activities due to their mandatory military enlistment, the group had to wait for all the members' return after the same. Therefore, after the last member, Park Jin-young's discharge in January 2025, the group put forth their much-awaited concert with all seven members.

The group also performed some iconic tracks, such as Hard Carry, Lullaby, Just Right, NANANA, Teenager, Playground, and more, to commemorate their reunion. Additionally, the entire Rajamangala Stadium lit up in green, due to the fans' lightsticks, to further add to the emotional moment of the members' reunion.

Ad

As GOT7 continued to roll out their performances, there were also several moments where the fans and the group members broke down in tears as they took a look back at how far they've come. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Our connection is like fate, It’ll be GOT7, always and forever"
Ad
"Im going to show this video every time someone speaking negatively about GOT7's relevancy" said a fan on X
"WHAT THE FVCK OUR OWN GREEN OCEAN IS SO D*MN PRETTY, THE PRETTIEST GREEN OCEAN" added another fan
"Not being part of this crowd would probably be one of my biggest what ifs" commented a netizen
Ad

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the members' much-awaited reunion.

"The green ocean, got 7 you will always be famous, almost cried when encore played" stated a fan
"I’m so f*cking proud of you guys, after 10 years of being your fan at such a young age , I finally get to watch yall achieve your biggest dreams" added a X user
Ad
"You're all so precious to us. We love you so much, @GOT 7Official Ahgases will always be with you." said a netizen
"oh to be part of this historical moment right now" commented another X user

Complete setlist of GOT7's NESTFEST concert in Thailand- Day 1

On May 2, during GOT7's first day concert in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their NESTFEST World Tour, the members rolled out various tracks from their recent and old discography. Here's the complete list of tracks they performed at the venue:

Ad
  • Hard carry
  • Girls girls girls
  • Stop stop it
  • Just right
  • Fly
  • A
  • Lullaby
  • Teenager
  • Playground
  • Her
  • Face
  • Thursday
  • NANANA
  • Page
  • If You Do
  • Python
  • Encore
  • Yours Truly,
  • Take me to you
  • Miracle
  • Thank you
  • Out
  • Look
  • A (Remix)
  • Go higher
  • Before the Full Moon Rises
Ad

In addition to the group tracks, the members also performed their solo songs. While most of them were tracks that were already released, the members also unveiled a few unreleased solo songs at the concert. Here's the complete setlist of the GOT7 members' solo performances:

  • Mark - Everyone Else Fades
  • Mark - High As You (New Track)
  • Jackson -GBAD
  • Yugyeom - Sweet Like
  • Yugyeom - WUH
  • Youngjae - T.P.O
  • Youngjae - New Track
  • Bambam - Wheels up
  • Bambam - Pandora
  • Jayb - Crash
  • Jinyoung - Dive
  • JJP - Coming home (Intro)
  • JJP - Tomorrow, Today
  • JJP - Bounce w/ GOT7
Ad

With a grand ending to the group's first day of their NESTFEST Bangkok concert, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the group has in store for them in the upcoming show on May 3.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications