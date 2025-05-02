On Friday, May 2, GOT7 rolled out their first concert in Thailand as part of their NESTFEST World Tour series. The concert was held at the renowned venue of Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, and the event also marked the group's first performance with all seven members after a long time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that not all the members could participate in the group activities due to their mandatory military enlistment, the group had to wait for all the members' return after the same. Therefore, after the last member, Park Jin-young's discharge in January 2025, the group put forth their much-awaited concert with all seven members.

The group also performed some iconic tracks, such as Hard Carry, Lullaby, Just Right, NANANA, Teenager, Playground, and more, to commemorate their reunion. Additionally, the entire Rajamangala Stadium lit up in green, due to the fans' lightsticks, to further add to the emotional moment of the members' reunion.

Ad

As GOT7 continued to roll out their performances, there were also several moments where the fans and the group members broke down in tears as they took a look back at how far they've come. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Our connection is like fate, It’ll be GOT7, always and forever"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Im going to show this video every time someone speaking negatively about GOT7's relevancy" said a fan on X

"WHAT THE FVCK OUR OWN GREEN OCEAN IS SO D*MN PRETTY, THE PRETTIEST GREEN OCEAN" added another fan

"Not being part of this crowd would probably be one of my biggest what ifs" commented a netizen

Ad

More fans and netizens shared their thoughts on the members' much-awaited reunion.

"The green ocean, got 7 you will always be famous, almost cried when encore played" stated a fan

"I’m so f*cking proud of you guys, after 10 years of being your fan at such a young age , I finally get to watch yall achieve your biggest dreams" added a X user

Ad

"You're all so precious to us. We love you so much, @GOT 7Official Ahgases will always be with you." said a netizen

"oh to be part of this historical moment right now" commented another X user

Complete setlist of GOT7's NESTFEST concert in Thailand- Day 1

On May 2, during GOT7's first day concert in Bangkok, Thailand, as part of their NESTFEST World Tour, the members rolled out various tracks from their recent and old discography. Here's the complete list of tracks they performed at the venue:

Ad

Hard carry

Girls girls girls

Stop stop it

Just right

Fly

A

Lullaby

Teenager

Playground

Her

Face

Thursday

NANANA

Page

If You Do

Python

Encore

Yours Truly,

Take me to you

Miracle

Thank you

Out

Look

A (Remix)

Go higher

Before the Full Moon Rises

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to the group tracks, the members also performed their solo songs. While most of them were tracks that were already released, the members also unveiled a few unreleased solo songs at the concert. Here's the complete setlist of the GOT7 members' solo performances:

Mark - Everyone Else Fades

Mark - High As You (New Track)

Jackson -GBAD

Yugyeom - Sweet Like

Yugyeom - WUH

Youngjae - T.P.O

Youngjae - New Track

Bambam - Wheels up

Bambam - Pandora

Jayb - Crash

Jinyoung - Dive

JJP - Coming home (Intro)

JJP - Tomorrow, Today

JJP - Bounce w/ GOT7

Ad

With a grand ending to the group's first day of their NESTFEST Bangkok concert, fans and netizens are thrilled to see what the group has in store for them in the upcoming show on May 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More