“Speak louder” — Fans react as GOT7's Yugyeom calls out current K-Pop trend of lip-syncing over live performances

On April 9, 2025, Billboard Korea posted an exclusive interview with GOT7's Yugyeom titled Artist Spotlight: YUGYEOM at USC. The K-pop idol expressed his concerns about the prevalent trend of lip-syncing in the K-Pop industry.

Yugyeom emphasized the importance of live singing. He said that "it's a shame" that nowadays K-pop groups prefer to pre-record their performances or lip-sync during their show.

In my generation, we used to do a lot more live performances on music shows. But now, it’s become a trend to not do a lot of live performances. So I personally feel like it's a shame. Because there's something about the energy that you get when you're live. But since it's missing now. Personally, it's regretful," he said.

His perspective resonated with a growing sentiment among fans who value the unfiltered experience of live performances. But several music fans also acknowledged the challenges idols face when combining intricate choreography with live singing.

However, Yugyeom's comments were met with widespread approval from fans who advocated for more live singing in performances. Supporters believed that authentic vocals enhance the emotional connection between artists and their audience, enriching the overall concert experience.

"Speak louderrr man! I totally agree with him," tweeted a fan on X.

Fans agreed with GOT7's Yugyeom for highlighting the issue. They stated that an artist's live performance helps build an "emotional connection" between them and their fans.

"He is totally right. Hearing someone sing live is amazing. you can hear their emotions and establish an emotional connection with them and the lyrics. a bridge to the heart," wrote a fan.

"I feel the same way abt kpop nowadays. people singing live just have that sauce. But I feel like it’s getting rarer now and it’s crazy bcs idols are literally singers wdym you lipsync/have pre-recorded vocals every time," said another fan.

"Bring back live performances. What's the sense of being performers or watching performers if it's not live. The energy's just different," added a netizen.

Several fans lauded Yugyeom for speaking "the truth" on an international platform.

"This is also why I can't stan new groups, coz live singing just hits different, and when you see a whole bunch of performances, and they all look and sound exactly the same, I end up losing interest," wrote a fan.

"Damn he dares to tell the truth. Love him," commented another fan.

"Did he lie?? My man knows live performances are the best. GOT7 and live performances are always linked, it’s live or nothing for them," added a user.

GOT7's Yugyeom recent interview shed light on lip-syncing controversies in K-Pop

BLACKPINK's Lisa was at the center of lip-syncing allegations last year. During her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in September 2024, viewers observed that her vocals did not align perfectly with her lip movements, leading to speculations of lip-syncing.

Later that month, Lisa faced similar accusations following her set at the Global Citizen Festival. Performing a series of songs, including the unreleased track Moonlit Floor, some audience members noted that her vocals appeared to be pre-recorded.

Rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM encountered lip-syncing allegations during their appearance at Coachella's second weekend in April 2024. Fans pointed out moments where members' vocals continued despite apparent discrepancies in microphone usage, suggesting the reliance on pre-recorded tracks. This incident led to discussions about the expectations for live vocals at major music festivals.

In May 2022, aespa's performance at the Korea University Festival drew criticism from attendees who noted that the group lip-synced their set. Fans expressed disappointment, emphasizing the desire for live vocals during such events. The incident sparked broader conversations about the use of pre-recorded tracks in live performances.

Expand Tweet

In February 2025, EXO's Chen also addressed the issue during his role as a judge on the survival show Be The Next: 9 Stars. He questioned a contestant about their decision to lip-sync, highlighting the industry's ongoing dialogue about performance authenticity.

