  "Is chapter 3 about biceps and abs?" — Fans react as BTS' LA trainer reveals Jungkook's 'bodybuilder' look & Taehyung's plans for fitness content

“Is chapter 3 about biceps and abs?” — Fans react as BTS’ LA trainer reveals Jungkook’s ‘bodybuilder’ look & Taehyung’s plans for fitness content

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:37 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook and Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@ifbbpro_bigchoi)

On July 24, 2025, Kim Jong Kook’s YouTube channel GYM Jong Kook shared a new video, discussing BTS. In the clip, Jong Kook is chatting with fitness coach Ma Seon-ho on a video call while driving. Ma is in the U.S. handling BTS’ workout schedule during their stay.

youtube-cover
Ma revealed that five BTS members, Jungkook, Taehyung, RM, Jimin, and SUGA, have started training together. Their conversation is as follows:

When Kim Jong Kook asked,

"Are Jungkook and Taehyung working out together?

Ma Sun-ho replied,

"At first, it was just Jungkook and Taehyung doing it together, but they were having so much fun that the next day namjoon joined in. The day after that, Jimin and Suga joined too."
Kim Jong Kook continued,

"Has Jungkook bulked up a lot?"

Ma Sun-ho answered,

"He bulked up a lot. He basically looks like a bodybuilder now," adding Taehyung said he will appear on my YouTube, too."
Admirers are reacting to the conversation. One fan commented, asking if the upcoming Bangtan chapter is about fitness, considering the members have been busy working out.

"Is chapter 3 about biceps and abs?," an X user commented.
Many are reacting to the news that Jungkook has bulked up significantly, with some joking about how he’s hiding a "god’s build" under his loose clothing.

"The fact that jungkook is hiding a god's built behind his loose t-shirt," a fan remarked.
"Jk already look like a bodybuilder wdym he bulked up even more ??????????," a user mentioned.
"Jungkook is truly the king of gatekeeping lol waiting for the jawdrop moment when his ck campaign comes out 🤭," a person shared.
Meanwhile, others "need" Taehyung’s alleged upcoming content.

"Yess we need some workout content🤩," a netizen said.
"OMG TAEHYUNG COMING 😭😭😭😭😭," a viewer noted.
"BTS WORKING OHT TOGETHER… BODY BUILDER JUNGKOOK… TAE CONTENT… OH GOODBYE ARMY BANGTAN FOREVER," another fan added.

Trainer praised BTS' Jungkook & Taehyung's workout strength

On May 3, 2025, before their military discharge, BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook hit the gym with well-known trainer Choi Han-jin, who also uploaded several shots from the workout on Instagram.

The two K-pop idols were seen lifting weights, displaying firm builds. K-drama star Song Kang also joined them in one of the frames. Choi captioned the moment, hinting at the surprise of seeing both idols in person.

“Two young men in the video my wife watched every day are in front of my eyes,” Choi penned (translated via Google).
The trainer praised the artists' "solid energy" and "strength," noting how they stayed "concentrated" and "diligent" during the routines.

BTS members are currently in Los Angeles for their upcoming comeback, set to be released in 2026.

Edited by Bharath S
