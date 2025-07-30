"Elephant mole isnt even elephant mole-ing as much anymore"- Fans go gaga over BTS' Taehyung's latest gym photos

On Wednesday, July 30, the IFBB Champion and Classic Physique Bodybuilder posted his recent gym picture with BTS' Taehyung through Instagram. He wrote the following caption under the same post:&quot;V! Please don't try too hard with working out as well, you're seriously cool!&quot;Following the same, fans were not only excited about more of the latest content from the K-pop idol, but they also marveled at his improving physique. Many people discussed how the idol has been making impressive progress at the gym. They also noticed that the idol's muscles have grown so much that his two arm moles are no longer close to each other. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaehyung often used to slightly pinch the skin underneath his two arm moles, which resemble the shape of an elephant's face. However, following the idol's build following his military enlistment and his workouts, the moles don't come together anymore to resemble an elephant.With the latest updates at the gym, fans couldn't help but swoon over the same. Here are a few fan reactions to the recent Taehyung pictures that reached the internet:&quot;the elephant mole isnt even elephant mole-ing as much anymore&quot;&quot;He is looking like that manhwa main character guys with pretty pretty face and build body, he is a real life character for sure&quot; said a fan on X&quot;Who even casually looks like this!?!!! God's favorite indeed&quot; added another fan&quot;what the hell...... he is literally the finest man in the world&quot; commented a netizenMore fans and netizens talked about the idol and his visuals in the latest Instagram update.&quot;WHO even looks like that after training&quot; stated a fan&quot;Like okay??? What about my sanity?&quot; added an X user&quot;Every time, he somehow becomes more beautiful than before. It's crazy.&quot; said a netizen&quot;Kim Taehyung, you are too powerful for this world, he looks sooo good&quot; commented another X userAll you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' Taehyung or Kim Tae-hyung made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first solo album, LayoVer, which held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Following the same, the idol entered the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment in December 2023. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe served as a Sergeant with the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police. After completing his military service, he was discharged in June 2025. Despite his enlistment, the idol released three pre-recorded solo singles. These singles are FRI(END)S, Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo-shin, and a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby called White Christmas. In July 2024, he also published a photobook titled Type 1, featuring images of him in relaxed moments.Following his discharge, as the brand's global ambassador, the idol attended the Celine Fashion Show for the 2026 Spring/Summer Collection at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. Currently, it has been reported by BTS members that they have started preparations for the next group album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.Additionally, Dispatch also reported that the BTS members will be gathering in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States to create, prepare, and discuss their next comeback.