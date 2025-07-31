"Such a precious soul"- Fans praise BTS' Taehyung for humble gesture as he seemingly picks up trash from airport floor during departure

On July 31, 2025, BTS member Taehyung (V) was seen departing from Incheon International Airport with fellow band member Jungkook. The duo was supposedly traveling outside of South Korea to attend an overseas fashion brand event, which had fans speculating there could be more to the collaboration.While that sent the internet into a frenzy, there was yet another moment that was caught in a snapshot, and it was a brief, unplanned moment that melted the hearts of fans globally. As Taehyung walked towards the terminal, fans noticed that he bent down and picked up what appeared to be some small piece of trash. It probably looked like a wrapper or tissue on the airport floor.Despite the media presence, he made no show of the act and quietly carried the litter with him as he walked inside.This moment was subtle but quickly spread online. Fans praised the singer for his thoughtful behavior. An X user, @_thvmuse_, wrote,&quot;Wait so Tae picked up trash from the airport floor? It’s genuinely heartwarming to see the values instilled in him by his parents and grandparents. He’s such a precious soul.&quot;Social media was flooded with admiration for the star’s humble nature. Fans commented that such behavior reflects the values he was raised with and shows his awareness of his surroundings.&quot;Taehyung quietly doing the right thing when no one's watching. He's the real deal,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;That little gesture of Taehyung moving trash at the airport? That's exactly why we love him. What a beautiful soul,&quot; a netizen added.&quot;Always present, always mindful.his feet always on the ground,&quot; another one said.&quot;He is genuinely a good person that is just as beautiful on the inside as he is on the outside,&quot; a fan remarked.While some agreed that seeing a global celebrity like Taehyung take such an initiative toward promoting cleanliness was rare and refreshing.&quot;The best human being with small and simple actions, he makes a lot,&quot; an X user wrote.&quot;Such a precious baby caring for the environment and his surroundings I just know at this point I'll forever be proud to stan him. I know what he did was a basic thing and what everyone should do. But do we get to see people do the basic things in this era, No,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Taehyung is such a conscientious citizen! He even picked up the trash he saw! No celebrity is like him!,&quot; a netizen added.More on Taehyung, Jungkook, and BTS's recent scheduleThe airport appearance came just days after the two singers made a brief trip to South Korea from Los Angeles. Taehyung revealed he returned to celebrate the military discharge of a close friend from his enlistment days. Jungkook did not confirm the reason for his visit.Fans believe he may have gone to see off his longtime friend Cha Eun-woo, who recently began his own military service. Now that their trip to South Korea concluded, both stars are reportedly back on international schedules. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMedia outlets suggested the duo is headed overseas for a fashion-related event. It led to widespread speculation about a possible campaign or collaboration. Fans were curious after noting that Taehyung wore a Calvin Klein jacket in a recent post.Most recently, the Layover singer was officially named the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola in South Korea. The campaign included him in various promotional materials, and he was even seen wearing a stylish Calvin Klein jacket.Meanwhile, BTS as a group is preparing for a significant comeback in Spring 2026. All seven members have completed their mandatory military service, and most of them are in Los Angeles working on new music and concert plans.V recently teased a surprise project coming in August through a live session.