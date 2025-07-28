“He’ll be the best dad” — Fans emotional as BTS’ Taehyung’s latest photos with kids during his recent visit to Korea go viral

On July 28, 2025, two new photos of BTS’ Taehyung were shared on the Korean platform The Q(Quoo). The images showed him spending time with children, shortly after he confirmed his return to South Korea through Weverse.Dressed in a relaxed dark knit pullover and loose-fitting denim trousers, Taehyung was pictured outdoors, holding a child's hand beneath a tree. In a separate image, he appeared inside, holding another kid with a warm grin. Both the kids' faces were hidden with a heart-eyes emoji to maintain privacy.Admirers expressed their anticipation about seeing Taehyung as a father one day.&quot;TAE, he will be the best dad,&quot; an X user commented.🎺🎻🎷 BORAHAE 💜 @keilardz9LINKTAE, he will be the best dad ☹️The person who uploaded the pictures got them from Taehyung over the weekend. They held back until V publicly said he visited his friends in the military who had just completed their service. After that, the images were released.&quot;Can't wait to see Taehyung becoming a Father,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;IM GOING TO CRY LOOK AT HIM HE'S SO DADDY IN THE BEST WAY,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;Can’t wait to see him as daddy,&quot; a person shared.Many fans &quot;love&quot; seeing the 29-year-old interacting with babies.&quot;Taehyung with babies &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;I love taehyung picture with Baby,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;I always love seeing him with kids,&quot; another fan added.BTS’ Taehyung spotted at SDT Base for junior’s military discharge, confirms visit via WeverseOn July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung appeared at the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in South Korea for a fellow soldier’s discharge. A group photo from the site surfaced online, leading to online chatter about his current location. Shortly after, the artist himself addressed the situation on Weverse. Responding to a fan post that included the image, he confirmed:“That’s right, my junior is being discharged today.”The Winter Bear singer then added, hinting he didn’t expect the image to be public yet.“Oh, what? When did this get posted?” he wrote.The K-pop idol's presence wasn’t limited to attending; he also signed for the soldiers, showing a continued connection with his unit. Before his return to South Korea, there was speculation that he was in Los Angeles for BTS’ comeback preparations. V was in Paris to attend Celine’s Paris Fashion Week event earlier this month.BTS' Taehyung began his military service in December 2023 and joined the SDT under the Capital Defense Command. He was discharged last month alongside bandmate RM.