  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “He’ll be the best dad” — Fans emotional as BTS’ Taehyung’s latest photos with kids during his recent visit to Korea go viral

“He’ll be the best dad” — Fans emotional as BTS’ Taehyung’s latest photos with kids during his recent visit to Korea go viral

By Shreya Jha
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:52 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On July 28, 2025, two new photos of BTS’ Taehyung were shared on the Korean platform The Q(Quoo). The images showed him spending time with children, shortly after he confirmed his return to South Korea through Weverse.

Ad

Dressed in a relaxed dark knit pullover and loose-fitting denim trousers, Taehyung was pictured outdoors, holding a child's hand beneath a tree. In a separate image, he appeared inside, holding another kid with a warm grin. Both the kids' faces were hidden with a heart-eyes emoji to maintain privacy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Admirers expressed their anticipation about seeing Taehyung as a father one day.

"TAE, he will be the best dad," an X user commented.
Ad

The person who uploaded the pictures got them from Taehyung over the weekend. They held back until V publicly said he visited his friends in the military who had just completed their service. After that, the images were released.

"Can't wait to see Taehyung becoming a Father," a fan remarked.
"IM GOING TO CRY LOOK AT HIM HE'S SO DADDY IN THE BEST WAY," a user mentioned.
Ad
"Can’t wait to see him as daddy," a person shared.

Many fans "love" seeing the 29-year-old interacting with babies.

"Taehyung with babies >>>>>>," a netizen said.
"I love taehyung picture with Baby," a viewer noted.
"I always love seeing him with kids," another fan added.

BTS’ Taehyung spotted at SDT Base for junior’s military discharge, confirms visit via Weverse

Ad

On July 28, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung appeared at the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit in South Korea for a fellow soldier’s discharge. A group photo from the site surfaced online, leading to online chatter about his current location. Shortly after, the artist himself addressed the situation on Weverse. Responding to a fan post that included the image, he confirmed:

“That’s right, my junior is being discharged today.”

The Winter Bear singer then added, hinting he didn’t expect the image to be public yet.

Ad
“Oh, what? When did this get posted?” he wrote.

The K-pop idol's presence wasn’t limited to attending; he also signed for the soldiers, showing a continued connection with his unit. Before his return to South Korea, there was speculation that he was in Los Angeles for BTS’ comeback preparations. V was in Paris to attend Celine’s Paris Fashion Week event earlier this month.

BTS' Taehyung began his military service in December 2023 and joined the SDT under the Capital Defense Command. He was discharged last month alongside bandmate RM.

About the author
Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha

Twitter icon

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications