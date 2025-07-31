  • home icon
"TAEKOOK × CALVIN KLEIN?"- Fans in a frenzy as BTS' Teahyung and Jungkook depart for overseas fashion brand schedule

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 31, 2025 08:13 GMT
BTS
BTS' Teahyung and Jungkook (Images via X/@bts_bighit)

On July 31, 2025, BTS' V (Taehyung) and Jungkook were spotted departing together from Incheon International Airport. The two were dressed casually in matching black tones. The sight of both idols traveling side by side sparked immediate excitement online.

According to RNX TV Korea, the two members were headed overseas for a fashion brand-related schedule. The media outlet did a live telecast of their departure. In the description of that video, RNX wrote:

"BTS V (tatae/Kim Tae-hyung) and JUNGKOOK (JK/ Jeon Jung-kook) are leaving Incheon International Airport in Unseo-dong, Jung-gu, Incheon on the afternoon of July 31 to attend a schedule of overseas fashion brands."
While no official announcement has been made, fans began speculating that it could be related to Calvin Klein. Jungkook is an official ambassador of the brand, and V was recently seen sporting the brand in a Coca-Cola shoot. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:

"TAEKOOK X CALVIN KLEIN???????"
Both stars are known for their global influence. Therefore, the idea of a potential brand collaboration or joint campaign left ARMY in a frenzy. Some fans are hopeful that this could be the first "Taekook" project after their military service.

Social media was flooded with reactions ranging from joy and speculation to fans simply hoping to see more of the two stars together.

""attenting fashion event schedules" what if they're attending a ck/celine event...together," a fan mentioned.
"We gonna see taekook together in overseas events???" an X user wrote.
"WHAT IF TAEKOOK FOR CALVIN KLEIN??? THE END OF MEEE!" a netizen added.
"do not play with my feelings right now," another one said.

Others expressed joy that it could be for the duo’s individual brands.

"It's for their own individual brands," a fan commented.
"Maybe seprately.. like different brands," an X user mentioned.
"Are we getting CK Collab? Calvin klein also starts with "C," another one said.

Jungkook & Taehyung comeback prep with BTS members, recent updates, and more

Following the completion of their military service in June 2025, all seven BTS members reunited in the U.S. to prepare for their full group comeback in spring 2026. Jungkook and Taehyung recently made a short trip to South Korea and are now back on the move.

V mentioned his return was to celebrate the discharge of a fellow soldier, while fans believe Jungkook may have quietly returned to see off his close friend Cha Eun-woo before enlistment.

The BTS maknae has launched a new Instagram account after deleting his earlier one. The new one quickly gained over 9 million followers. He recently posted the Golden album logo. His gym trainer, Ma Sun-ho, posted a picture of him on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the singer's new tattoo.

Meanwhile, both idols remain active in their solo ventures. V is teasing something new for August and continues sharing cryptic updates on Instagram. Jungkook's solo exhibition "Golden: The Moments" is set to open in Chile in August.

On the legal front, both stars are involved in an ongoing lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang. The latter had been accused of spreading defamatory content. After a failed mediation in July, the case is expected to proceed in court.

Back in Los Angeles, the members have been spotted spending time together. This included Jimin, Jungkook, and Taehyung dining at a Korean BBQ restaurant before the two left for South Korea.

RM, j-hope, and Suga briefly returned to Korea for their stylist's wedding. Meanwhile, Jin continues his solo tour in the U.S.

