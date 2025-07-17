“The power of Taekook” - Fans delighted as Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism reposts BTS’ Jungkook & Taehyung’s ‘Aura farming’ dance video

BTS’ Taehyung surprised fans with an unexpected Instagram live on the morning of July 17, 2025. However, to add to the surprise, his bandmate Jungkook joined him as well. Together, the two shared plenty of adorable and hilarious moments, keeping fans entertained with their camarederie.

One standout moment was when the duo acted out the currently trending Indonesian “aura farming” meme. Their playful reenactment also caught the attention of Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism, who went on to repost the video of the BTS stars vibing to the trend in their car. They tagged both Taehyung and Jungkook and captioned it,

“Aura legends.”

Fans were amused by what had unfolded and expressed their pride on seeing how an official organization acknowledged and appreciated the artistes. One fan commented:

"The power of Taekook."

More comments followed as fans continued to react.

"Wow, the two are acknowledge by Indonesia’s Minidtry of Tourism for their farming dance, tnks to Taehyung for initiating that dance and JK followed immediately, a very wholesome Instagram live with 2 wholesome BTS members, congratulations." A fan wrote.

"Taekook truly are Legends." A fan said.

Some fans even praised the Indonesian government for recognizing the bandmates:

"Even ministers are whipped for my taekook (AURA LEGENDS)." A fan coined.

"HELPPP not the official Indonesian ministry of tourism page sharing these two goofballs..aura legends indeed." A fan exclaimed.

"Wow indonesian gov knows what to do." A fan playfully said.

Taehyung and Jungkook share adorable moments in their recent Instagram live

"Aura farming" is the viral trend where people do something simple such as striking a pose, making confident gestures, or performing with charisma to project a powerful “vibe.”

The trend originally blew up globally because of an 11-year-old Indonesian boy, Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who calmly danced on the tip of a speeding boat at a traditional Pacu Jalur event. His cool moves like blowing kisses, pointing skyward, and staying composed became the blueprint for “aura farming.”

Since then, celebrities like Travis Kelce, Marc Márquez, Steve Aoki, etc, have recreated the dance. Even K-pop artists like NCT WISH, ENHYPEN, RIIZE, etc have hopped in on the trend. Now, with Jungkook and Taehyung adding their own twist, the trend has become even more popular in the K-pop world.

However, the aura farming move wasn’t the only thing that had fans swooning. The live gave plenty of “Taekook” moments that made the ARMY gush. These moments included Taehyung squishing Jungkook’s cheeks, Jungkook commenting “V” on his live while sitting right beside him, and more.

The Instagram live thus seemed to have turned into an unexpected treat for the fans who have always adored the Taekook duo.

