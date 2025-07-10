“Deserved”- Fans divided over ENHYPEN's staff alleged violent behavior towards a supposed sasaeng at the airport

ENHYPEN's staff member's actions towards fans at an airport garnered mixed reactions from the internet. Recently, a video went viral, showing an airport security check where members of K-pop boy group ENHYPEN are visible. However, a disturbing part of the clip became a trending discussion on social media.

Ad

One of the staff members accompanying the boy group was seen using a paper to push away a fan or an alleged sasaeng/stalker. The sound of the paper could be heard in the video; however, it is not visible whether the staff hit the object carried by the alleged sasaeng or the stalker themselves.

The ENHYPEN staff's behavior towards the alleged stalker has been praised by fans, with many suggesting that this method should be used for other K-pop groups' sasaengs. They turned to X to share their thoughts about the treatment towards the alleged sasaeng fan.

Ad

Trending

"Deserved. wished he did it again. These ppl are nothing but a mistake to society. they constantly traumatize idols and dont care even a bit. bodyguard did a great job," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Here’s my thing yall can’t be like 'so & so protect your artists' 'get body guards' 'stop these sasaengs and people all in their space' and then someone does and yall get uncomfortable and suddenly 'was that necessary??' 'Idk it feels like too much' 'they’re just excited' PICK?!" a user commented.

Ad

"'It's unnecessary, maybe it was just an excited fan' Y'all dumb? When u invade privacy like that, you're a sasaeng. No one in their right mind would go near the passport check area, are u one of those 'fans' who enjoy idols' confidential information getting sold off? Weird," another user commented.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed their concern regarding the ENHYPEN staff's alleged violent action towards the alleged sasaeng fans at the airport.

Ad

"If they are hitting strangers this hard, could there be a possibility this is how they treat the idols behind the scenes too? I know a lot of stories from ex idols who exposed their companies physically assaulting them and South Korea has a bad hierarchy-abuse problem between men," a netizen mentioned.

"reminder that these are the same people who post your favourite airport pictures that y’all love retweeting so much," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Yeah that's not okay. I don't know if this was really a sasaeng or just a fan who got overexcited and maybe too close which shouldn't happen either but hitting someone like that and the aggression is really not great and shouldn't be applauded," a netizen reacted.

More about ENHYPEN’s ongoing Walk The Line world tour

Expand Tweet

Ad

ENHYPEN began their third world tour, titled Walk The Line, on October 5, 2024, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The boy group has since held shows in Asian cities, including Saitama, Fukuoka, Osaka, Bulacan, and Bangkok.

Previously, on July 5 and 6, 2025, the septet performed in Tokyo, Japan, and they are set to perform two more shows in Osaka on August 2 and 3, 2025. After wrapping up in Asia, the group will perform in six cities in the United States, including Belmont, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ENHYPEN will then move on to the European leg of the Walk The Line world tour, including London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, and Paris.

The group will conclude the world tour with their final show on October 5, 2025, in Singapore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More