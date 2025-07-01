"Can't even guarantee safety in their own homes?"— Fans outraged after alleged sasaeng attempts to film ENHYPEN at their dorm

ENHYPEN fans were outraged after reports of a serious privacy breach involving the group’s dormitory surfaced. According to a legal notice from BELIFT LAB on June 30, 2025, unauthorized individuals allegedly broke into ENHYPEN’s private residence and tried to secretly record the members.

Ad

The incident was immediately reported to the police, who arrested the suspects on the spot. BELIFT LAB stated that the charges include illegal trespassing and stalking violations under South Korean law.

The company noted that this was not an isolated incident and expressed concern that, despite multiple previous warnings, such violations have only worsened. The statement also addressed the mental and emotional impact on the ENHYPEN members.

"Recently, a serious case of stalking occurred in which individuals unlawfully entered an artist’s residence and illegally filmed the artist. Recognizing the severity of the situation, we immediately reported the suspects to the police at the scene for violations such as housebreaking and stalking crimes. The suspects were arrested on the spot and are currently under police investigation," the label said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

ENHYPEN fans quickly took to social media to criticize the behavior of so-called “fans” who cross personal boundaries. Many pointed out that idols deserve basic safety in their own homes and demanded long-term action. An X user, @saniyasarchive, wrote,

saniya 🍉 | happy h day 🤍 @saniyasarchive LINK this is genuinely so traumatising, idk what the boys must be going through rn but I’m very scared and concerned on their behalf rn. Getting access to this much information where they can’t even guarantee safety in their own homes?? Something isn’t right. I hope they’re okay

Ad

The outrage online included condemning the sasaeng culture. ENHYPEN fans described the incident as a wake-up call for the industry to take privacy breaches more seriously. Fans called for harsher legal punishments for repeat offenders.

"not only entered an artist’s residence but also recorded them?! for god’s sake hope you all realize that things like this happen because you've been letting it happen for a long time, hope this time you do it right and make those who are like that regret it," a fan wrote.

Ad

"I'm truly happy with this statement and the measures taken. Even though they're being implemented as a corrective action rather than a preventive one -which would have been ideal from the start-, sincerely hope they can now contribute to prevention and the well-being of the guy's," an X user added.

"if ur love for an idol crosses into invading their privacy, congratulations ! you’re not a fan, you’re a threat. u are not a part of their personal life and u are not entitled to their lives beyond the stage. if u need to be told this, then grow tf up," another one wrote.

Ad

"That's why i need engenes to STOP hyping photos taken by sasaengs or just normal individuals— airport photos, outside official schedule, and the likes. Photos taken that do not have the consent of the members should not be posted here from the get go," a netizen commented.

Some even held the agency accountable and urged stronger preventative measures earlier on.

Ad

"You finally do something, you always let things get worse to the point where they affect your artists in this way, they wouldn't have to go through this if you took care of them and protected them the right way and the way they deserve it," an X user wrote.

"glad this is happening but it’s just the bare minimum and there were so many opportunities you could’ve initiated safety grounds earlier before it became worse, the blame is also on your management," another one commented.

Ad

"From the airport, handle security and prevent them from pointing a camera at your face. PROTECT YOUR ARTISTS," a fan remarked.

BELIFT LAB vows zero tolerance amid backlash, confirms stronger actions ahead of ENHYPEN’s world tour

In its official statement, BELIFT LAB outlined the steps it is taking in response to recent incidents. They promised stronger monitoring and legal action. These will include not just stalking and trespassing on ENHYPEN's personal space, but also the illegal trading of artists’ personal information.

Ad

These efforts reportedly include working with international authorities in cases where personal data was being bought and sold online, especially on foreign platforms. ENHYPEN's label mentioned,

"Specifically, cases involving illegally obtaining an artist’s phone number or address and repeatedly attempting to contact them or seeking them out at their residence or other private spaces outside their official schedule constitute clear crimes. Such acts instill fear in the artists and cause significant mental and physical harm.

Ad

"We'll continuously enhance our monitoring, ensuring we swiftly pursue all possible civil and criminal legal actions against these illegal activities."

Expand Tweet

Ad

ENHYPEN's agency also emphasized its strong stance against malicious posts, false rumors, and online defamation. BELIFT LAB assured fans that all cases would be addressed with a strict no-settlement policy, regardless of the offender’s nationality.

ENHYPEN is currently preparing for their upcoming 'WALK THE LINE' world tour, with shows in Japan this July and stops across the U.S. and Europe starting August 6. During preparations, the group also released a live performance of their B-side track Helium from their album DESIRE: UNLEASH.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More