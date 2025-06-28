“This is how we respect their privacy”- Fans react as a flight attendant’s heartwarming story about meeting BTS’ Jungkook & Jimin onboard goes viral

Fans are showering praise on a Vietnam Airlines flight attendant for her respectful and professional conduct toward BTS members Jimin and Jungkook during a recent flight. On June 27, 2025, a post made by the attendant herself began gaining traction online, revealing a wholesome interaction that warmed the hearts of many.

Despite recognizing the two superstars, the flight attendant chose not to invade their privacy by requesting photos or autographs. Instead, as a fan herself, she found a subtle yet heartfelt way to express her admiration by slipping them a handwritten note during service.

“Good afternoon! Welcome on board Vietnam Airlines. It’s a big honor to me to have a chance to serve your team (BTS) on our flight today!! Wish you all the best and have a nice trip to Da Nang. We are ARMY. We love you so much!!!” the note read.

She later shared that she was so nervous that she simply left the note with them and quickly walked away. However, she was told by her cabin manager that Jimin and Jungkook read the note and smiled, clearly appreciating the gesture.

This story quickly went viral online, with fans applauding the flight attendant for embodying the perfect balance of admiration and respect. Many described her actions as ideal fan behavior and a model example of how to approach idols—respecting their space while still showing genuine appreciation.

“This is how we respect their privacy,” a fan wrote on X.

Their other praiseful comments followed, calling the flight attendant "sweet."

“I hope everyone is like this,” a fan expressed.

“I think I need a fast career change to be a flight attendant! In and around SK!!” a fan jokingly said.

“So respectful and sweet,” a fan coined.

Fans were touched by the adorableness of her gesture.

“Wholesome, thank u flight attendant for being kind,” a fan expressed.

“This is so so cute,” a fan said.

“This is how you should treat them with respect and love,” a fan praised.

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook reported to be shooting for Are You Sure? season 2

The flight attendant who shared the touching encounter with BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook has been reportedly identified online as M.H. Following her viral post, she offered more details about the moment, describing her genuine surprise and the joy it brought her and the crew.

She recalled that she hadn’t initially recognized the two BTS members due to the large number of passengers on board. But once she caught a clearer glimpse, it hit her who they were. She immediately informed her fellow crew members, who then checked the passenger list to confirm their identities.

"I never thought I’d have the chance to meet and serve Jungkook and Jimin on a VNA flight. At first, I didn’t recognize them because there were so many passengers. But during meal service, I got a closer look and realized it was them. One of my colleagues checked the passenger list, and the whole crew was overjoyed,” she wrote, as translated by Kbizoom.

Speculation has since grown around the purpose of the duo’s travel. Many fans believe that Jimin and Jungkook may be filming the second season of their travel show Are You Sure?. The first season aired in 2024, while the two BTS members were still enlisted, and followed their journey through Jeju Island (South Korea), Sapporo (Japan), and New York City.

Their recent sightings in different international locations and now this flight to Da Nang, Vietnam, have led fans to believe that filming is underway for a new season, with Vietnam potentially being one of the featured destinations.

Thus, while the BTS fans continue to celebrate the respectful behavior of the flight attendant, the moment also sparked buzz about the members’ next possible project. Until there's official confirmation, anticipation continues to grow.

