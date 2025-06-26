"It is NOT okay": Fans express alarm as stalking incidents targeting BTS' Jungkook and Jimin during their overseas trip spark serious privacy concerns

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin were recently discharged from their military service. The two are back in the spotlight, but this time for troubling reasons. On June 26, multiple unofficial clips and recordings featuring the duo began spreading online from their overseas schedule. Many fans are expressing serious concern over privacy violations.

Though both idols were seen departing from South Korea on separate flights, they have since been spotted together in Switzerland and other places. Their appearance has led many to believe they are filming a second season of their pre-enlistment travel show, Are You Sure?!, the first season of which premiered in August 2024.

Despite the excitement over potential new content, the source and nature of the recent clips have raised concerns among fans. One particularly concerning video features voices, allegedly those of Jungkook and Jimin, recorded near a lake, implying the camera was shockingly close.

Some images show them swimming or walking near the hotel premises, and their exact locations have been leaked on social media. These videos are believed to have been taken by stalkers or sasaengs.

Many fans are accusing internet users of following the idols too closely, without consent, and sharing sensitive information in real time. An X user, @jiminthv, wrote,

"i feel like this needs to be said every day but it is NOT okay that we know where jimin and jungkook are and it is NOT okay to share those stalker pics. yall claim to love them but that seems to completely fly out the window once you see the stalker pics and decide to share them."

Adding to the concern is Jungkook’s history with privacy invasions. As per Billboard, just hours after his military discharge, a woman was reportedly caught outside his home attempting to break in by trying random passcodes. She waited for hours with her luggage before neighbors called the police.

Fans now fear that similar stalking behavior is following the members abroad. They took to social media to express their frustration. ARMYs are urging HYBE to respond and take stricter action to safeguard their artists.

"Why is hybe not talking any action against that stalker ???? They are literally stalking 2 members and leaking their info daily on social media. This is so disturbing.. can't someone track that as*hole down and beat them up or sumn," an X user wrote.

"Them Damn Stalkers Need Too Be Put Away Hybe Need Too Do Their Job Keep All Guys Safe," another user wrote.

"SERIOUSLY THOSE STALKER, CREEPY SASAENG NEED TO STOP THIS BEHAVIOR. LET THEM BREATH! RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY! WHY YOU SO OBSESSED?" a netizen added.

Several fans stated that what Jungkook and Jimin are facing is not only invasive but potentially dangerous. Many criticized fan accounts for feeding a culture that violates idols' personal boundaries under the guise of support.

"What is happening right now with Jungkook&Jimin is frightening. They are followed everywhere they go. Someone is 10 steps behind them filming them. And you have those shippers hyping up everything with zero care about their safety. No one questioning if the stalker is dangerous," a fan commented.

"and everyone is just going along with it and spreading their photos as well. RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY PEOPLE," another fan wrote.

"TikTok is absolutely flooded with these videos. And when you try to tell them- this isn't okay, they get defensive -it's a public space. have no words," a netizen added.

About Jungkook and Jimin's Are You Sure?

speculations, military discharge timeline, and more

Jungkook and Jimin enlisted together in December 2023 through South Korea’s Buddy System. The two, along with all members, were spotted at J-Hope’s Hope on the Stage encore concert on June 13, 2025. They reunited publicly for the group’s 12th debut anniversary.

Following their discharge, Jimin and Jungkook were reportedly seen at Gimpo Airport days apart, eventually surfacing in Switzerland. Though HYBE has not confirmed the nature of their overseas schedule, fans suspect they are filming a new season of Are You Sure?.

The first season of the show featured them hiking, canoeing, dining, and sharing candid conversations across various international locations before enlistment.

Multiple sightings of Jungkook and Jimin filming around Zurich’s Lindenhof area, swimming in lakes, and spending quiet time outdoors have surfaced, some of which have raised concerns among fans about the idols' privacy.

As all BTS members are now out of the military, expectations are high for a full group comeback. Meanwhile, ARMYs are calling for better security measures and accountability from HYBE.

