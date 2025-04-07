"Doing it all on his own"– Fans celebrate as Jimin ranks second only to BTS in HYBE's all-time US streaming revenue

On April 7, 2025, BTS member Jimin was celebrated across social media as reports confirmed that he had reached a major solo milestone. According to an X account, @chartsjimin_, and other fan-based chart accounts and streaming data shared online, the idol has now earned $2.4 million in US streaming revenue. This makes him the second artist in HYBE’s history after BTS to achieve this feat.

The accomplishment also makes him the first and only K-pop soloist to generate such a figure in the US,/ He is also the fastest K-pop act overall to reach it. His solo track, Who, played a key role in this success. The song is now the third highest-grossing K-pop song in US history under HYBE, following the group's Butter and Dynamite.

The song Who was released as the lead single from his second album Muse. It has since performed steadily on US charts despite the singer’s absence due to military enlistment. Fans praised the achievement as they stated that his success is driven by his talent alone. An X user, @isabell29643239, wrote,

"Jimin is doing it all on his own, without HYBE’s support!"

Others too flocked to social media to congratulate the idol for the new record.

"IKTR!!!!! I love stanning TALENT!!," an X user remarked.

"Congratulations JIMIN You deserve every success .Organic king," a fan commented.

"Wow! Jimin King of KPop CONGRATULATIONS," another person wrote.

Others also alleged that he keeps on making records without much support from his label, HYBE.

"Jimin is bank. If I were Hybe, I would make sure he was protected and given every support, respect and recognition an artist of his calibre deserves, as part of BTS, who carried the company on their backs, and as the most successful soloist during the members' solo era," a fan commented.

"Congratulations king . And you reward for giving all this to your company is the poorest stage to meet your fans and no big stages to perform , no mvs for your songs , no radio , no articles and full sabotage," an X user added.

"And this is the artist they choose to sabotage. A big yikes for hybe," another user remarked.

All about Jimin’s streaming record, “Who”’s chart history, and his current military status

Jimin’s Who debuted on July 19, 2024, and quickly gained momentum on streaming platforms. The song reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March 2025. It set a new record for the longest-charting K-pop song in the chart’s history. It also appeared on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales, Streaming Songs, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

As of April, Who has officially earned $2.4 million in US revenue. It ranked No. 28 on the US Year-End Revenue Chart for 2024. This is a position only shared by two other K-pop tracks, BTS's Butter and Dynamite. Only three K-pop songs in history have achieved this ranking.

Streaming-wise, Who has also crossed 1.44 billion Spotify streams. This makes it the most-streamed solo song by an Asian act on the platform, surpassing Mitski’s My Love Mine All Mine.

The idol's album Muse has also achieved success on the Billboard 200, charting for over 34 weeks. It also remained strong on Apple Music and the World Albums chart. It is the second-longest-charting K-pop solo album globally on Apple Music, just behind BTS V’s Layover.

While breaking records, Jimin is currently serving in the South Korean military. He was enlisted on December 12, 2023, with Jungkook, under the Companion Soldier system. He serves in the artillery brigade of the 5th Infantry Division and was recognized as a Special Class Warrior.

His expected discharge date, along with Jungkook, is June 11, 2025. This will be one day after V and RM.

