“He’s so iconic”— Fans praise Jimin as “Who” becomes the longest-charting K-pop song this decade on UK Official Singles Chart, surpasses BTS’ Dynamite

On March 15, 2025, @TheePopCore reported via X that BTS Jimin's single, Who, now holds the record for being the longest-charting K-pop song on the UK Singles Chart this decade. The track has broken a record previously held by his own group's 2020 hit, Dynamite, by remaining on the charts for 28 weeks.

Ad

The UK Singles Chart, also known as The Official Singles Chart, is a weekly chart compiled by the Official Charts Company (OCC) on behalf of the British record industry. It lists the top-selling singles in the UK based on a combination of physical sales, paid downloads, and streaming.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The track also recently became the longest-charting solo K-pop song on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 32 weeks on the chart as of March 11. The single surpassed PSY's Gangnam Style to achieve this feat.

On Spotify, the single crossed 1.5 billion streams in 223 days since its release. This milestone marks the shortest time for a K-pop artist to reach this feat and the fifth-fastest in Spotify history, as reported by the Korean Herald on February 28, 2025.

Ad

Fans were quite ecstatic about Jimin's latest achievement and the internet was abuzz with excitement regarding the news. One fan even referred to him as "iconic."

"He’s so iconic," said a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans lauded the BTS vocalist for his achievement, and a few even pointed out that he attained this accolade without any active song promotion.

"Are we even surprised, not when it's Park Jimin," commented another fan.

"Don't you think that's what makes this achievement even more amazing ? He didn't even need to promote it heavily to do so well. jimin, the king you are!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"Jimin bagging First and Only, Most, Fastest and Longest awards with a solo song and zero radio. Is this not insane?!" reacted another fan.

More fan reactions on X praised the Who singer for setting new records, with one even stating that he is in a "league of his own."

"In the league of his own, a true music history maker," remarked another fan.

Ad

"Another big record in the bag and one of the hardest charts too ohmygoddd," wrote another fan.

"his solo debut breaks the myth that you can't receive good numbers if you don't promote in a certain country. but obviously this only works when you have talent, good music, a good personality, and fans who really appreciate you as person and artist. that is, everything jimin has," added another fan.

Ad

More about BTS Jimin's lead single from his second solo studio album, Who

The track Who was released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from the BTS member's second studio album, Muse. Its pre-recorded performance was aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The performance was filmed prior to the singer's military enlistment in December 2023.

Ad

After its release, the song quickly became popular on streaming platforms and reached No.1 on Spotify's daily global chart. The single also debuted at No.4 on the UK Singles Chart on July 26, 2024 making it the singer's highest- charting solo in the UK.

In the US, Who entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 14, becoming the Promise vocalist's sixth song to chart. It also went on to top both the Billboard Global 200 and the Global Excl. US Chart.

Ad

Jimin is currently serving in the army for his mandatory military service. He will be discharged in June 2025, along with his bandmates, Jungkook, V, RM, and Suga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback