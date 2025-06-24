"Above all of them"—Fans react as BTS' Jimin gets featured on KBS' "Crazy Rich Korean" series highlighting global success stories

On June 23, 2025, BTS' Jimin was featured on KBS's new variety show Crazy Rich Korea under a segment titled, Great Koreans who have risen on the Global stage. The program has been famous for showcasing successful stories of prominent Korean personalities from different fields, including entertainment, sports, and others.

The latest segment depicted a clip of BTS' Jimin dancing in a concert and receiving loud cheers from the audience. The other celebrities who were shown included figure skater Kim Yuna, footballer Son Heung-min, Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, and more.

Subsequently, the clip circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, with one X user commenting:

"Jimin is above all of them, his hardwork, sincerity, kindness, and everything echoes positivity."

The fandom stated that BTS' Jimin is South Korea's "treasure."

"Proud of Jimin! Featured in KBS's "Crazy Rich Korean," showcasing his global impact. From "Who" topping Billboard charts to being a Dior & Tiffany & Co. ambassador, his journey is inspiring," a fan reacted.

"Well, they sure know how to spotlight their brightest stars Featuring Jimin is no surprise - his impact goes beyond music. He embodies culture, elegance, and global influence. Truly a fitting face for South Korea on the global stage," another person shared.

"The line up here is huge! successful, talented, awarded, champions and globally recognized Koreans and Jimin is one them," a netizen commented.

The internet users referred to the artist as a cultural icon who has elevated South Korea's soft power through his artistic and philanthropic activities.

"As a cultural icon, Jimin elevates South Korea’s soft power with his artistic, economical, as well as his philanthropic influence," a user reacted.

"Look at Jimin being the cultural icon representing kpop just like Bong Joon-ho representing their cinematic excellence and Son Heung-min representing their football legacy SK flexing their national treasures," a fan shared.

"Bro he is everywhere his impact is insane and sk knows how to treat their biggest treasure," a netizen mentioned.

More about BTS' Jimin's recent activities

Following his military discharge, BTS' Jimin took to Weverse, a South Korean social media platform, on June 11, 2025. He expressed his gratitude to the fandom, stating:

"ARMY, it's Jimin. I want to say thank you to ARMY, who waited for today. I was so happy. I would like to ask you a favor urgently. As I said earlier, the temperature outside is high, and it is a narrow alley, so I sincerely thank you for coming because it could cause dangerous situations, but I would appreciate it if you could go home today, please."

BTS' Jimin was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 11, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook.

