"DROP THAT TIKTOK ACCOUNT"- Fans in frenzy as BTS' Taehyung and Jungkook join the viral boat dance trend during their latest Instagram Live

On July 17, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook went live on Instagram, much to the surprise of fans worldwide. The two were seen sitting in a car together, dressed casually, with soft music playing in the background. The exact reason for their outing wasn't revealed, but fans speculated it was after a workout session. The duo had shared previously that they’ve been exercising together along with RM.

During the short but entertaining livestream, the two sparked laughter when they suddenly broke into the viral "aura farming" boat dance, which has been trending on social media. Taehyung was the first to mimic the hand movements, and Jungkook soon followed, syncing up with him. Their playful energy quickly caught the viewers' attention.

The viral trend began with a young boy from Indonesia, Rayyan Arkan Dikha. He performed the iconic moves during a traditional boat race. The dance involved confident and swag-filled gestures on a racing boat. Since then, it has become symbolic of “aura farming.”

The slang term is used for boosting one’s charm or presence. It’s now taken over global platforms. Many athletes and celebrities have joined the trend, attempting the moves.

As clips of Taehyung and Jungkook doing the trend spread online, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. An X user, @fatherhyungs, wrote:

"taehyung was doing the tiktok aura farming boat dance that’s viral im crying DROP THAT TIKTOK ACCOUNT KING."

Many joked about how online-savvy the two are. Others requested Taehyung to make his TikTok account public.

"chronically online besties who bombard eachother with trends and memes," an X user commented.

"when are you making your tiktok account public @ taehyung," a fan said.

"Jungkook i knew you were in tiktok bro post something please," a netizen mentioned.

"They’re even more chronically online than I am," another person said.

Many praised how effortlessly the two pick up on global trends and always leave fans entertained.

"taekook always knowing all the dances somehow," another fan wrote.

"The way I'm so chronically online i understood this as soon as they hit the emote," an X user added.

"oh my god they fr did the aura farming reel," another user mentioned.

More from Taehyung & Jungkook's live, BTS in LA, and frequent livestreams this week

The livestream was short, but it gave fans plenty of content. At one point, V playfully pinched Jungkook’s cheeks. It reminded many of their similar video from years ago during Jungkook's birthday. Jungkook even rested for a while during the live, while V adjusted the camera and responded to comments.

This came just days after BTS members flooded both Instagram and Weverse with multiple livestreams in a single day. V, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and j-hope all appeared in different configurations. They shifted between platforms due to technical issues and unreadable comments. Jungkook even made a new Instagram account to continue the live.

One viral moment occurred when Taehyung laughed after spotting a fan comment during a late-night Weverse live, which begged him to sleep because the fan had work in the morning.

Currently, BTS members are stationed in Los Angeles to work on their next comeback album. Jin is expected to join them while on his ongoing tour. The group’s return is planned for next spring, followed by a highly anticipated world tour.

