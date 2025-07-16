“True king of streaming” — Fans react as BTS’ Jungkook makes history with ‘SEVEN’ crossing 340M streams in Japan, breaking K-pop soloist record

On July 8, 2025, BTS' Jungkook achieved a new digital playback record in Japan. His solo release, SEVEN, which arrived in July 2023, has now surpassed 340 million streams in the country, according to Billboard Japan.

That figure makes it the top-streamed song by any K-pop solo act in Japan to date. The track, featuring U.S. rapper Latto, debuted strongly at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has held steady since.

Fans were full of praise for the artist and took to X to congratulate him on his achievement.

"A true king of streaming—Jungkook keeps breaking records! 👑🎶," an X user commented.

Recently, during his solo Weverse live, the K-pop idol also performed an acoustic version of SEVEN to celebrate its 2nd anniversary.

"Jungkook’s “Seven” hitting over 340 million streams in Japan is incredible! Claiming the title of the most streamed song by a K-pop soloist there—pure legend status! #Jungkook #Seven," a fan remarked.

"As expected from our global pop star 💫💗," a user mentioned.

"The most successful kpop soloist in japan wbk," a person shared.

Admirers are celebrating Jungkook's success, calling SEVEN the "most successful debut" ever. They're especially impressed by the song's record-breaking streaming performance in Japan, describing it as a "global smash hit."

"Seven is literally the most successful debut in history. WOW," a netizen said.

"Global Smash hit Seven🔥," a viewer noted.

"Jungkook making history in Japan—Seven truly unstoppable! 🇯🇵🔥," another fan added.

BTS' Jungkook makes Instagram comeback

BTS' Jungkook's new Instagram account (Image via Instagram/@mnijungkook)

BTS' maknae, Jungkook, has rejoined Instagram with a new profile. On July 14, 2025, the K-pop idol activated a new profile under the handle @mnijungkook, rejoining the platform after a hiatus of more than two years.

His return came during a sudden Instagram Live with RM and V, where he quietly confirmed the account was his. The Standing Next You singer described the meaning behind the username, saying it stands for My Name Is Jungkook. Despite having no posts yet, the account gained 2 million followers in under a day. At the time of writing, the account currently has 7.1 million followers.

Jungkook first joined Instagram in late 2021, using the ID @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz — excluding only the letters "JK." He later switched to @jungkook.97. That account gained over 52 million followers and featured 87 posts before the artist removed it in February 2023.

The 27-year-old eventually explained via Weverse that he had intentionally decided to log off, as he rarely engaged with the app. Jungkook also runs another account titled Bam's Dad, bowwow_bam. It's focused on his pet Doberman, Bam. That page remains live.

BTS' Jungkook is currently in Los Angeles alongside the other Bangtan members, collaborating on their next album, which is reportedly slated for a 2026 release.

