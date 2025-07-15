“MY NAME IS JUNGKOOK” takes over X as BTS’ idol reveals the meaning behind new Instagram handle ‘mnijungkook’

“MY NAME IS JUNGKOOK” is currently trending on X after the BTS maknae announced his brand-new Instagram account. On July 15, 2025, the idol introduced his new handle “mnijungkook,” and fans soon came to know that the trending hashtag is actually the full form of his username.

This marks the BTS star's first Instagram account since he deactivated his previous one in 2023, making the reveal even more special for fans. The announcement came unexpectedly during an Instagram live with his bandmates RM and Taehyung, where he not only confirmed that the account was real but also explained the meaning behind the unique username.

Initially, fans were unsure if the account truly belonged to the BTS member, but once he confirmed it on the livestream, they rushed to follow him. Subsequently, in just a few hours, the account surpassed 2 million followers.

Fans are beyond excited to see how active JK will be on Instagram now that he’s officially back from his military service. Eagerly anticipating his posts and updates, they took to X to express the same:

"Omgggg jungkook is back on instagram," a fan exclaimed.

"He always comes with such unique ideas," one fan praised.

Fans continued stating that the idol always has creative usernames, while some jokingly requested him not to delete his account again.

"I heard him say that and was like AWWW and found him cuteee and continued admiring them. Didn’t know he was explaining his user name," a fan expressed.

"Don't delete it again," one fan sarcastically said.

"JK being genius as always," another admirer wrote.

Jungkook opens his first Instagram account in 2 years

Jungkook of BTS is officially back on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. Like with his previous account, he returned with yet another creative username. Notably, the idol has always been known for his playful and unique approach to usernames.

Back in 2021, when the BTS members first opened their individual Instagram accounts, the Seven singer stood out with the clever handle @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, where he wrote out the entire alphabet but intentionally skipped the letters “JK” to hint at his name, Jungkook. Fans loved the witty idea at the time and praised his creativity.

He later changed it to a much simpler username, @jungkook.97, which reflected his name and his birth year, 1997. However, in 2023, the idol suddenly deleted his Instagram account without warning, leaving fans confused. At first, many assumed the account was hacked, but the BTS maknae later confirmed that he had deleted it himself.

During his military enlistment, which started in December 2023, he stayed away from Instagram for two years. However, JK did open a TikTok account during that period, where he occasionally became active and connected with fans.

Meanwhile, on the same day the new IG account came to light, RM, Jungkook, and V held a joint livestream on the platform. Soon after, Jimin joined the group live from another room, while j-hope tuned in on a separate Weverse live from the airport. These livestreams quickly became a special moment for ARMY, with most of the members joining in to greet fans all at once.

This unexpected reunion, along with JK's Instagram comeback, made it a delightful day for the ARMY.

