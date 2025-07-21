BTS Taehyung and Jungkook's defamation & copyright case against controversial YouTuber Sojang heads back to trial after failed mediation

On July 21, 2025, Star Today reported that BTS members Taehyung (V) and Jungkook were unable to reach a settlement in their damages lawsuit against YouTuber Sojang. The mediation was held that morning at the Seoul Western District Court. The court officially declared that the mediation has failed.Now, with both parties failing to reach an agreement, the ongoing appellate trial will resume as planned. The lawsuit was jointly filed by V, Jungkook, and their agency Big Hit Music. It demanded 90 million KRW in compensation.They accused Sojang, whose real name is Park Joo-ah, of allegedly uploading numerous false and defamatory videos that damaged the artists' reputation. They claimed that it allegedly interfered with Big Hit’s business operations.They also included claims of copyright infringement, saying she used company content without permission. The first trial partially ruled in their favor. The court ordered Sojang to pay KRW 51 million to Big Hit Music, KRW 10 million to V, and KRW 15 million to Jungkook.However, the YouTuber appealed the ruling. Subsequently, the appellate court ordered the case to mediation through the court rather than an appeal hearing. Since mediation was unsuccessful in reaching a settlement, the case will now continue through the trial court process.Background on the case and ongoing legal issues involving Sojang and HYBEThe conflict began between October 2021 and June 2023, when the YouTuber operated a channel under the name '탈덕수용소' (Taldeoksuyongso) aka Sojang. She allegedly posted videos based on unconfirmed rumors and speculation about K-pop celebrities.V and Jungkook were one of her primary targets. Other artists who were also affected included IVE’s Jang Won-young and singer Kang Daniel.Due to the repeated harmful content, V and Jungkook filed a lawsuit in March 2024. They demanded damages and addressed both defamation and unauthorized use of copyrighted material. In addition to financial penalties, the court also ordered Sojang to cover delay interest and legal costs.Despite the ruling, the YouTuber appealed, and the case was moved to mediation. Her channel has since been deleted. She also issued an apology acknowledging her actions and admitting to chasing views and profit.Sojang’s actions have led to multiple lawsuits from other celebrities, including EXO’s Xiumin. In January 2025, she reportedly received a suspended prison sentence. It also included a probation period, community service, and fines due to earlier defamation cases.According to The Korea Herald, Big Hit Music confirmed in June 2024 that it would continue to take legal action against those who spread false or malicious content about its artists. The label referred to them as “cyber-wreckers.”Meanwhile, HYBE, Big Hit's parent company, is facing separate legal scrutiny. Chairman Bang Si-hyuk was recently referred to prosecutors by South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service over alleged stock-related misconduct tied to HYBE’s IPO.Regulators claim that the Chairman had made nearly 400 billion KRW through unfair trading practices. HYBE has stated that it will cooperate with the investigation and work to restore trust in the company.