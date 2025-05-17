“This is just Taekook”- Fans tickled as BTS’ Jungkook and V share a hilarious banter on Jin’s Weverse live

The youngest members of BTS, V and Jungkook, shared a playful banter during Jin’s recent Weverse live, held in celebration of his new solo album ECHO. The two dove into their signature antics in the comments, revealing personal tidbits about each other.

V teasingly revealed that Jungkook hadn’t washed up after a workout, while Jungkook responded by saying that V was currently in the washroom.

The BTS maknae also mentioned that V was calling him, but he had no intention of answering, joking that he’d probably get scolded later.

These exchanges took place during Jin’s serious live broadcast, but quickly reminded the fans of the iconic “Taekook” dynamic.

This prompted one of the fans to comment:

"This is just Taekook."

Fans celebrated the moment as the return of classic Taekook energy, leaving comments like:

“That's a brat maknae right here,” a fan called out JK.

“Why are they so on the floor?? Are we in the bangtan gc haha,” a fan remarked feeling like being in BTS’ group chat.

“Seeing taekook flirt and act playful in real time in the year 2025…” A fan relished.

Fans expressed how much they had missed seeing this dynamic:

“Taekook are so..how do i even explain their dynamic to a stranger?” A fan expressed.

“Their bond is so precious and the way they always act with each other is so endearing to watch,” a fan stated.

"How it feels knowing taekook will always be close and dear to each other, will always find time for each other and will remain the most successful hottest duo ever and they'll be back in less than a month! The internet is NOT ready for their chaos.” A fan emotionally wrote.

Jungkook and V make ARMYs laugh with their Weverse comments

BTS’ Jin hosted a special “Jin 'ECHO' Comeback Live: PLAY TIME” on May 16, 2025, where he interacted with fans through comments on Weverse. However, to the fans’ surprise, 4 BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, V, and j-hope unexpectedly joined the live chat. It quickly turned the solo event into a hilarious Bangtan-style group conversation.

Among them, Taehyung faced technical issues and couldn’t join the live stream, and only appeared afterward. The BTS members then continued chatting through the comment section.

V explained he had been trying to join for a while but couldn’t due to technical glitches. In response, Jungkook joked that V was probably in the washroom and just blaming it on technical issues.

Jungkook had said:

“V called me, but I’m not gonna pick up. Taehyung hyung is cursing at me right now. I’m getting in trouble. He took a breather and then cursed again. I’m sweating because it’s so funny.”

It seemed he was implying that V was trying to scold him over a private call, but Jungkook kept dodging it. Meanwhile, Jimin and j-hope were laughing along in the chat, enjoying the Taekook chaos.

Eventually, V playfully commented, “I’m hurt,” in response to Jungkook ignoring his calls, adding to the already entertaining exchange.

The members wrapped up with warm messages to ARMYs, officially bringing the live to a close.

Fans were overjoyed to witness the signature BTS banter and chemistry, a reunion before their full group comeback set to happen in just a month.

All the remaining BTS members will be discharged from the military by June 2025. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the group will celebrate its 12th anniversary this time.

