BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook head to court-led mediation in defamation case against YouTuber Sojang

On July 3, 2025, K-media Star Today reported that BTS Taehyung and Jungkook will be in a court-arranged discussion on July 21 at 9:40 a.m. KST inside the Seoul Western courtroom. This sit-down aims to find a middle ground in their ongoing legal clash with Sojang, the person behind the YouTube channel Taldeok Con.

The case centers on allegations that Sojang uploaded videos containing false information and defamatory remarks. According to the plaintiffs, these videos crossed the line by misusing their likeness and interfering with the company’s regular work. In response, BIGHIT MUSIC, alongside the BTS duo, demanded about 100 million won in reimbursement.

Earlier this year, in February, the judge ruled that Sojang should pay 51 million won to the label, 10 million won to V, and another 15 million won to Jungkook. Further, the court also instructed Sojang to pay delay interest and cover litigation expenses.

Sojang later pushed back against that verdict and took the case to the next stage. On June 16, the second-level court shifted the matter into a settlement route instead of launching a full hearing.

In legal terms, this type of settlement pathway enables both parties to discuss matters with the court's help. If they agree, the result has the same legal status as a final decision, under Article 28 of the Civil Procedure Act.

The Sojang scandal involving BTS’s Taehyung and& Jungkook explained

In February 2025, the Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of BTS's Taehyung and Jungkook in their defamation case against YouTuber Park Joo-ah, known online as Sojang.

The court found her guilty of spreading false and damaging content and ordered her to pay ₩76 million (around USD 53,000) in compensation to the two BTS idols. The artists originally asked for ₩90 million in penalties, approximately $66,100.

This case follows earlier legal pushes by BIGHIT MUSIC. In 2022, the company filed its first suit against Park for sharing damaging posts. Then again, in 2023, a second civil case was submitted, stating the same behavior had continued. While some early claims were rejected, the agency kept pressing, eventually landing a court decision in their favor.

On June 28, 2024, BIGHIT put out a fresh statement. They shared that they’re also filing separate actions against others who broke into artists’ personal matters. They mentioned pursuing both civil and criminal charges against people they referred to as “cyber-wreckers,” naming Park’s channel among them.

According to AllKpop, back in June 2023, Sojang publicly disclosed her identity, also admitting to running the channel. In a public statement, she apologized for creating and spreading content based on edited videos and images. She also expressed willingness to accept the legal consequences.

Now, whether both sides come to terms or move ahead with another trial will be decided based on what happens during this mediation round later this month.

